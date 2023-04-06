One woman made it clear that she is way past the stage of checking a man’s phone to see if he is faithful

TikTok user @im.fantastick made her claim in a sassy video where she showed her worth

Many women agreed that it is a lot of drama, however, they are not prepared to give it up

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some say you'll find something if you go looking for find it. A mature woman made a claim on TikTok that checking a man's phone is something she is way past.

TikTok user @im.fantastick made her claim in a sassy video where she showed her worth. Image: TikTok / @im.fantastick

Source: TikTok

Infidelity is a huge problem in the dating game. Being loyal has lost its value and people just feel there are too many options to stay with someone who gives them trouble.

TikTok video shows stunning woman laying down the law for future bae goes viral

TikTok user @im.fantastick is done with checking a man's phone to make sure he is being faithful. If a man makes her feel that she has to, it is game over for her. Sis is not about that life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ladies debate giving up looking at their man's phone

Yes, it would have them avoid a lot of drama, however, most ladies made it clear that they will be checking that phone every chance they get.

Read what some had to say:

@Jade Dancann said:

"Can never be me… I will still go through."

@Calfonia Kwetsimani said:

"Is not growing is accepting that you are in a wrong relationship n there's nothing you can do... Fone mustn't be an issue in a relationship."

@stephanie said:

"I will take it go hide and read every conversation..go to the gallery...even the music."

@udokaorjiakor said:

You are tired of fighting."

@Princess Nkambule said:

"That's true my sister."

@glosh said:

"Me I will even check the phone storage."

Man claims a wife has the right to her husband's phone and finances, Mzansi reacts to his relationship advice

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Thomas Mukala took to social media to share his views about a husband giving access to his wife's phone.

According to him, all wives have a right to their husband's phones. This is Mukala's advice to men to be open and transparent with their wives.

What are you hiding? How come she doesn't know your password? Either you are hiding a woman or money deals or misusing your money. Marriage requires full disclosure," he wrote in a Facebook post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News