The youth of South Africa shared their thoughts on the possible change of the country’s name in the near future

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) proposed the idea with the hopes of decolonising the country

The people of Mzansi have since debated about the party’s proposal across political, public and social media spaces

It has been a very busy week for South African people who had to deal with multiple hot topics.

One of the biggest and most talked-about issues is the possible name change of the country. A political party, the African Transformation Movement, sparked debate when they announced their idea to decolonise Mzansi.

The party’s president, Vuyo Zungula, argued that the name South Africa is a colonial imposition created by the British in the 1910s through the Union of South Africa. Zungula explained that other countries like Namibia (formerly known as South West Africa) changed their colonial names to reflect local history and pride.

SA youth rejects ATM’s proposal for country name change

The South African youth have shared their thoughts online about the possible name change of the country to Azania. The youngsters explained that it would be very unnecessary and the process would distract from other, more important issues from being looked into.

A young lady on TikTok, Nsaseko Maluleke, shared her reaction video with the caption:

“Making us sound like a poor country.”

The youngster’s video attracted more people to share their thoughts about the possible name change in a thread of comments. S few people out of the 2,993 people who participated in the thread were excited for South Africa being changed to Azania.

Why the name Azania, and what does it mean?

The name Azania was linked to the Black Consciousness Movement that was popular in the apartheid era. Parties like the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the Azanian People's Organisation (AZAPO) popularised the term.

A Black Consciousness theorist, George Wauchope, mentioned that anyone who identified with the name Azania identified with the aspirations of the oppressed people for liberation.

SA shares thoughts on renaming country to Azania

The people of South Africa were not impressed and shared their thoughts on the possible name change:

@soyama commented:

“Azania sounds like a poor country in the depths of Africa.”

@mo x explained:

“‘South Africa’ is merely the country’s geographical location; that being the name of our country is quite sad, it’s a reminder of what our ancestors were robbed of. They should change the country’s name.”

@ℒℴ𝓁𝒶－ˡᵒᵛᵉˡʸsaid:

“Nelson did not fight for this country to be named Azania ever.”

@Mabogoana Propaganda🇿🇦highlighted:

“But it was called Azania before colonisation and all that.”

@Spydii 🕷️✝️🇿🇦asked:

“For those who are advocating for the name change, quick question. How exactly is changing the name of our country going to solve the issues of corruption, unemployment, poverty and crime in our country? I’m just asking”

@riley shared:

“Yho, the government and focusing on things that aren't important.”

