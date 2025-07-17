A humorous video went viral, showing a man singing the South African national anthem but with a twist

The video sparked renewed online discussion about the long-standing debate to officially rename the country

The clip demonstrated how social media can unintentionally ignite conversations about historical and political issues

South Africans were simultaneously entertained and prompted to reflect on national identity by a viral TikTok video featuring a playful rendition of the national anthem that swapped South Africa with Azania.

A South African man singing the national anthem while substituting it with the proposed new country name went viral. Image: @luthandomaphanga6

Source: TikTok

A lighthearted TikTok video posted by user @luthandomaphanga6 has taken social media by storm, leaving South Africans both amused and intrigued. The video features a man joyfully singing the South African national anthem, but with a playful twist. Every time the anthem mentions South Africa, he cheekily replaces it with Azania.

Though meant for fun, the video quickly gained traction, with many viewers flooding the comments section with laughter and praise for the man’s creativity and sense of humour. For many, the clip was a relatable and entertaining moment, blending patriotism with a dash of satire.

However, the viral video has also brought renewed attention to an old debate over the proposal to officially change the name of the country from South Africa to Azania. The African Transformation Movement (ATM), a political party in the country, has previously voiced support for this change, arguing that the name South Africa is a colonial construct that lacks historical or indigenous significance. According to the ATM, Azania would better reflect the country’s African identity and heritage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok sparks debate with playful twist on Azania anthem

The name Azania has been used by various liberation movements since the 1960s as a symbol of resistance against apartheid and colonialism. It has its roots in historical references to parts of eastern and southern Africa and was adopted as a pan-African alternative to colonial place names. Despite its symbolic weight, the idea of renaming the country remains a topic of debate, with opinions divided on whether such a move would be meaningful or merely symbolic.

For now, the Azania anthem remains a humorous moment in the ever-evolving landscape of South African social media. It highlights how young people are using platforms like TikTok to not only entertain but also spark conversation, even if unintentionally. The man in the video, by swapping out one word, managed to stir up national curiosity and remind the country of an ongoing dialogue about identity, history, and the power of language.

A viral TikTok clip showed a man's amusing rendition of the South African national anthem, where he jokingly exchanged the country's name for Azania. Image: @luthandomaphanga6

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Ngqabe asked:

"Meaning of Azania?"

Imastocker4 commented:

"I blame Ndlozi for singing the Azania song, it's all him. I blame EFF. 😭😭🤞"

Butterfly Effect asked:

"My chat is, what is Azania? 😭 Azania ubani?"

Phoebstar wrote:

"Azania screams poverty. 😭"

Mthokozisi said:

"Watching from Azania. 🔥"

Oabile joked:

"SABC News to ABC News? ✋🏾😭🤣"

Sky commented:

"BRICS is now BRICA. 👀😭"

Zukie-nomE shared:

"In fact, Azania sounds pretty good for South Africa. Like, we know we’re Africans in the south, but we need a real name for our country like Azania."

Karabo _ said:

"No DNA, just Azania."

Basie wrote:

"I was born in South Africa and raised in Azania."

Sharon wrote:

"Azania feels like a country in the Middle East. 😂"

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories on ATM and Azania

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News