A South African graduate's video showcasing his current job has sparked widespread concern and debate on social media

The young man's situation reflects the broader issue of youth unemployment in South Africa, with many graduates struggling to find employment in their chosen fields

The clip has generated a range of reactions, with some offering words of encouragement and others expressing frustration with the country's high unemployment rate and calling for greater support for graduates

A young South African man has crushed the hearts of many across the country after a video surfaced showing him graduating and the job he is doing now.

A man revealed his graduation story and the job he secured, leaving many South Africans in shock. Image: @ogee303

Source: TikTok

The TikTok clip has since gained over 155k views after a day of its publication on TikTok, sparking a massive debate.

Young man shows his job after graduation

Despite having a tertiary qualification, the young man has been forced to become a grocery assistant at a local store in Mzansi. Taking to his TikTok under the handle @ogee303, he posted a video on 15 July 2025, where he gave viewers a glimpse into his life.

The footage shows @ogee303 diligently placing products on shelves in a Shoprite store while wearing his name badge and work uniform. According to the video caption, the man recently graduated with a qualification, but like many others in South Africa, has struggled to find employment in his chosen field.

The moment has sparked widespread concern and debate on social media, with many South Africans expressing frustration over the state of youth unemployment, which currently stands at 45.5%, according to the South African government.

The graduate’s story reflects the broader issue facing many young people in South Africa. According to Stats SA, the youth unemployment rate in the country remains alarmingly high, with thousands of graduates unable to secure work in their respective fields years after completing their studies.

While some hope the clip will bring the young man opportunities or job offers, others are calling for greater support for graduates, including mentorship, internships, and job creation.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the unemployment crisis in SA

People in South Africa expressed their frustration with the high unemployment rate in the country by saying:

Basetsanamalotane said:

"Somehow this touched me badly, I pray God's grace to locate you. You will get a job you studied for before the end of this year in the name of the Almighty Father, Amen"

Bhuda Slassh added:

"Ramaphosa has destroyed our country, yaz."

Iyana wrote:

"We surely can't be voting for this party next year."

Porcha wadi perfume wished the young man well by saying:

"Your time will come; believe in God's timing."

Nthabibi commented:

"Animal science has always been a degree that you will always struggle to find a job in. I think you knew when you were enrolling for it."

A man showcased how he graduated and the job he landed, which shocked many South Africans. Image: @ogee303

Source: TikTok

More on unemployment in SA

Briefly News reported that only 31.9% of South Africans are currently employed, according to Stats SA, a figure many have disputed. Stats SA stated that according to its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), the unemployment rate decreased slightly.

reported that only 31.9% of South Africans are currently employed, according to Stats SA, a figure many have disputed. Stats SA stated that according to its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), the unemployment rate decreased slightly. The unemployment crisis in South Africa is becoming worse as people are getting retrenched. Graduates are also sitting at home with their hard-earned qualifications and are trying to apply for posts they are overqualified for.

Almost 100,000 South Africans became jobless between March 2024 and 2025, and netizens were shattered by the job haemorrhage in the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News