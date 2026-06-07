South Africa would play against one of the co-hosts, Mexico, in their first group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico City.

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The Bafana Bafana have struggled in their last four friendly matches, losing once and playing out draws in the other three. Hugo Broos' side's last friendly match was against Jamaica, and it ended in a goalless draw.

The Belgian tactician has voiced his concern about his team's performance and mentality ahead of the World Cup opener.

4 PSL stars expected to start vs Mexico

Football analyst, Themba Modise, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, named four Premier Soccer League stars who deserve to start for Bafana Bafana in their first World Cup game against one of the host nations.

"Bafana Bafana need all the help they could get in their game against Mexico, and Hugo Broos needs to provide a good squad to get the desired result against the host," he said.

"Abdeslam Ouaddou has shown how to use Relebohile Mofokeng this season as an attacking midfielder and not a winger. He should start ahead of Themba Zwane in that position.

"Oswin Appollis is another player who should be played in that left wing, while Teboho Mokoena should retain his place in the midfield.

"One player I would like Broos to trust is Bradley Cross in the left back position, with Aubrey Modiba expected to miss the first group game due to injury."

Source: Briefly News