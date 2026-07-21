A viral video clip of Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir at work went viral on X

The clip, shared by @DocPhuti, showed Hombir at Edenvale Hospital, drawing warm praise from Mzansi

Some people drew comparisons to Miss World Nigeria Chidima, questioning what she does for her home country

Miss World SA 2026 Romanda Hombir was surprised with a warm welcome from colleagues at Edenvale Hospital. Image: romandahombir

Source: Instagram

Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir has won over the hearts of Mzansi, not only for her timeless beauty. But, after a video surfaced of her working at a public hospital, crown and all scored her points.

The clip, shared by X user @DocPhuti on Monday, 20 July 2026, showed the reigning titleholder at Edenvale Hospital, with colleagues welcoming her warmly.

"Well done to Miss SA. Good to see that she even works in an SA public hospital," @DocPhuti wrote alongside the clip.

Who Is Romanda Hombir?

Hombir was crowned Miss World South Africa 2026 and will represent the country at the 75th edition of the Miss World competition, set to be held in Vietnam later this year. She previously finished as the 2nd runner-up at the 2024 Miss World South Africa pageant and is of Swati, Zulu, and German heritage.

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The footage resonated strongly with South Africans, who praised her for staying grounded and continuing to serve in the public health sector despite her new-found high-profile title.

SA reacts to the heartwarming clip

The post quickly drew thousands of views, with fans flooding the comments section to share their thoughts. Here is what some had to say:

@PROWESSSibz said: "And I saw the hospital staff celebrating her yesterday ❤️"

One user, @Driza84, took the opportunity to draw a pointed contrast with Miss World Nigeria, Chidima: "What does Chidima do for Nigeria and their Mrs? She doesn't live there, we don't hear of any work she does with women and children in Nigeria or anything! She's just flown there, got handed the crown and the winnings and LLleft!!!😩🥹"

@piesangs28 gushed: "We claim her... Come on, SA, this one is clearly ours. For love of homeland."

The reaction online reflects just how much South Africans appreciate a beauty queen who puts her skills to work in the community, rather than stepping away from public service after landing a title.

Nigeria demands crown back for Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina is allegedly in hot water with fellow Nigerians following reports that she's fighting to stay in South Africa

The beauty queen is at the centre of a massive legal battle, during which she is making attempts to remain in the same country that allegedly rejected her over her fraudulent documentation

Source: Briefly News