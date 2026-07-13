Jayden Adams' estimated wealth reflected his rapid rise from Stellenbosch FC prospect to one of Mamelodi Sundowns' standout midfielders

The late Bafana Bafana international earned significantly more after his 2025 move to Sundowns, with football becoming his primary source of income

His untimely death at 25 ended a promising career that had already delivered major trophies, World Cup appearances and growing financial success

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The death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, 11 July 2026, left South African football in mourning, with many fans also reflecting on the remarkable career and financial success he achieved before his passing at the age of 25.

Jayden Adams' Net Worth in Rands: How Much Was the Sundowns Star Worth?

Source: Getty Images

According to publicly available industry estimates, Adams had an estimated net worth of around $150,000 (approximately R2.7 million) in 2026. While the exact figure was never publicly confirmed, his wealth was built through football salaries, bonuses, and national team appearances.

After joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC in January 2025, Adams' monthly salary was widely estimated to be between R100,000 and R200,000, representing a significant increase from his earnings at Stellenbosch.

Adams signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Sundowns on 18 January 2025, keeping him at Chloorkop until June 2028, with an option to extend. The move reportedly included a signing-on fee, performance-related bonuses and a share of prize money earned through domestic and continental success.

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Jayden Adams' net worth, salary and career earnings

His estimated annual earnings at Sundowns exceeded R1.8 million, compared with around R1.08 million during his final full season at Stellenbosch. His market value was also listed at €1.4 million, underlining his growing reputation as one of South Africa's brightest midfield talents. It is important to note that a player's market value is not the same as their personal net worth.

Adams also earned appearance fees and performance bonuses while representing Bafana Bafana, adding another source of income to his growing financial portfolio.

Before his move to Sundowns, the Cape Town-born midfielder spent five seasons at Stellenbosch FC, where his salary is believed to have risen steadily from about R30,000 per month in the 2020/21 campaign to around R90,000 by the 2023/24 season as he established himself in the Betway Premiership.

His success on the pitch mirrored his financial growth. Adams won the Betway Premiership title and the CAF Champions League with Sundowns, having previously helped Stellenbosch lift the Carling Knockout Cup and reach the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals. Across his time at Stellenbosch, he made 139 appearances, scored nine goals and registered 10 assists.

Adams' career was managed by Forwardzone Group, with CEO Ashley Kotzin having worked with the midfielder since his early teenage years at Ajax Cape Town. His rise from promising academy player to one of South Africa's most valuable midfielders made his death all the more heartbreaking, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the football world.

Jayden Adams' 2026 FIFA World Cup journey

His death comes just days after returning from the tournament, cutting short what many had anticipated would be a long and celebrated career.

Adams' World Cup appearances came in South Africa's opening match against Mexico, which Bafana Bafana lost 2-0. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder started the game and played from the beginning before being substituted in the second half.

The 25-year-old also featured in the 1-1 draw against Czechia, where he started and played the first half before being replaced. Adams later came on as a substitute in South Africa's 1-0 victory over South Korea, while he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Canada.

McKenzie slams misinformation about Jayden's death

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly pushed back against a social media user who he says spread false information about how Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died, urging people to stop speculating as authorities continue their investigation.

Source: Briefly News