Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams died on 11 July 2026 at a property in Cape Town at the age of 25

His father, Juanito Adams, broke his silence on eNCA following the news of his son's passing

Adams had recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup before his sudden death

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The father of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has spoken publicly about his son's death, days after the 25-year-old passed away at a property in Cape Town on Saturday, 11 July 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams passed away on Saturday 11 July 2026. Image: @Mamelodi Sundowns

Source: Facebook

Juanito Adams opened up about the loss of his son in an interview aired on eNCA, DStv channel 403, on Sunday, 12 July 2026. The interview was shared via the broadcaster's X page

Jayden Adams' career and legacy

Born on 5 May 2001, Adams had established himself as one of South African football's brightest talents. He represented the national side, Bafana Bafana, and played club football for Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the continent's most decorated clubs.

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His death came shortly after he featured for South Africa at the FIFA World Cup, making his passing all the more devastating for fans and the football community.

He played in 3 matches during the tournament and was part of the historic team that qualified for the knockout stages for the first time.

Father of Jayden Adams breaks silence

Juanito Adams addressed the public through eNCA following confirmation of his son's death. The circumstances surrounding Jayden's passing have not been fully detailed in official communications at this stage.

He said the family is waiting for the autopsy results before moving on with the funeral or commemorative arrangements or his son.

Watch the video below.

The loss has sent shockwaves through South African football, with tributes pouring in from across the country for a player widely regarded as a generational talent whose career was cut tragically short.

Jayden's partner also shared a heartbreaking tribute to the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Police open inquest into Jayden Adam's eath

Briefly News previously reported on the inquest opened by police into Adams' death, as well as footage that circulated online showing the player appearing visibly subdued during the Bafana Bafana World Cup celebrations.

Source: Briefly News