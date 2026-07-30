An overseas football tour has taken an unexpected turn after an Ethiopian team disappeared before heading home

Swedish authorities have shared what they know so far as investigators work to trace the missing group

A message sent before the team vanished has added another twist to the unfolding mystery

Players compete during the boys' tournament at the Gothia Cup in this 2019 photo. An Ethiopian youth team that took part in the 2026 edition went missing after the tournament. Photo: Julia Reinhart

Source: Getty Images

A football tour to Sweden has ended in mystery after an Ethiopian youth team disappeared shortly after competing in an international tournament. Swedish police have confirmed the group has not returned to Ethiopia and are working with immigration and border authorities to establish their whereabouts following the event, which ended on 19 July 2026.

Ethiopian football team disappears after Sweden tournament

The delegation included about 20 people, among them players aged 14 to 17 and adult officials. Their absence came to light after staff at their accommodation discovered they had left without informing organisers.

According to TUKO.co.ke, tournament organisers alerted police after attempts to establish the team's whereabouts proved unsuccessful.

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Gothia Cup spokesperson Fredrik Beckman said:

"From our perspective it's strange because this is a team that we have a good relationship with."

He added that organisers reported the matter to police as "a precautionary measure."

Swedish police continue search

Police said there is currently no evidence suggesting the group fell victim to crime. Ellinor Halldin of the Swedish police's missing persons unit told The Local:

"There is no indication that anything illegal lies behind this, such as people smuggling or something similar."

She added:

"We have no idea if they're trying to stay in Sweden. That would just be speculation."

Accra Shooting Stars FC from Ghana were crowned Gothia Cup B18 champions for 2026. Image: gothiacup.se

Source: UGC

Email offers few answers

Investigators said the last known communication from the team's contact person was an email thanking organisers for their hospitality and referring to a possible communication problem. The message did not explain where the group had gone or when they intended to leave Sweden.

Police said the investigation remains active while authorities continue coordinating with the Swedish Migration Agency and border officials.

Eritrea players also disappeared after historic AFCON qualification

Briefly News also reported that seven Eritrean national team players disappeared in South Africa after helping their country reach the 2027 AFCON qualifying group stage for the first time in nearly two decades.

Their disappearance happened shortly after Eritrea's victory over Eswatini in March 2026.

Source: Briefly News