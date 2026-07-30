Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Football Trip to Sweden Ends in Mystery As Entire Ethiopian Team Vanishes
Football

Football Trip to Sweden Ends in Mystery As Entire Ethiopian Team Vanishes

by  Dzikamai Matara
2 min read
  • An overseas football tour has taken an unexpected turn after an Ethiopian team disappeared before heading home
  • Swedish authorities have shared what they know so far as investigators work to trace the missing group
  • A message sent before the team vanished has added another twist to the unfolding mystery

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Gothia Cup
Players compete during the boys' tournament at the Gothia Cup in this 2019 photo. An Ethiopian youth team that took part in the 2026 edition went missing after the tournament. Photo: Julia Reinhart
Source: Getty Images

A football tour to Sweden has ended in mystery after an Ethiopian youth team disappeared shortly after competing in an international tournament. Swedish police have confirmed the group has not returned to Ethiopia and are working with immigration and border authorities to establish their whereabouts following the event, which ended on 19 July 2026.

Ethiopian football team disappears after Sweden tournament

The delegation included about 20 people, among them players aged 14 to 17 and adult officials. Their absence came to light after staff at their accommodation discovered they had left without informing organisers.

According to TUKO.co.ke, tournament organisers alerted police after attempts to establish the team's whereabouts proved unsuccessful.

Read also

Security camera footage shows suspect scaling fence to steal street light

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gothia Cup spokesperson Fredrik Beckman said:

"From our perspective it's strange because this is a team that we have a good relationship with."

He added that organisers reported the matter to police as "a precautionary measure."

Swedish police continue search

Police said there is currently no evidence suggesting the group fell victim to crime. Ellinor Halldin of the Swedish police's missing persons unit told The Local:

"There is no indication that anything illegal lies behind this, such as people smuggling or something similar."

She added:

"We have no idea if they're trying to stay in Sweden. That would just be speculation."

Accra Shooting Stars FC Gothia cup
Accra Shooting Stars FC from Ghana were crowned Gothia Cup B18 champions for 2026. Image: gothiacup.se
Source: UGC

Email offers few answers

Investigators said the last known communication from the team's contact person was an email thanking organisers for their hospitality and referring to a possible communication problem. The message did not explain where the group had gone or when they intended to leave Sweden.

Read also

Athletics South Africa demands apology from Gayton McKenzie after Monaco controversy

Police said the investigation remains active while authorities continue coordinating with the Swedish Migration Agency and border officials.

Eritrea players also disappeared after historic AFCON qualification

Briefly News also reported that seven Eritrean national team players disappeared in South Africa after helping their country reach the 2027 AFCON qualifying group stage for the first time in nearly two decades.

Their disappearance happened shortly after Eritrea's victory over Eswatini in March 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).

Hot:
Madison Alworth Trey Gowdy Noah Sebastian Marli van Breda Kaizer Chiefs