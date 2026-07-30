Football Trip to Sweden Ends in Mystery As Entire Ethiopian Team Vanishes
- An overseas football tour has taken an unexpected turn after an Ethiopian team disappeared before heading home
- Swedish authorities have shared what they know so far as investigators work to trace the missing group
- A message sent before the team vanished has added another twist to the unfolding mystery
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A football tour to Sweden has ended in mystery after an Ethiopian youth team disappeared shortly after competing in an international tournament. Swedish police have confirmed the group has not returned to Ethiopia and are working with immigration and border authorities to establish their whereabouts following the event, which ended on 19 July 2026.
Ethiopian football team disappears after Sweden tournament
The delegation included about 20 people, among them players aged 14 to 17 and adult officials. Their absence came to light after staff at their accommodation discovered they had left without informing organisers.
According to TUKO.co.ke, tournament organisers alerted police after attempts to establish the team's whereabouts proved unsuccessful.
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Gothia Cup spokesperson Fredrik Beckman said:
"From our perspective it's strange because this is a team that we have a good relationship with."
He added that organisers reported the matter to police as "a precautionary measure."
Swedish police continue search
Police said there is currently no evidence suggesting the group fell victim to crime. Ellinor Halldin of the Swedish police's missing persons unit told The Local:
"There is no indication that anything illegal lies behind this, such as people smuggling or something similar."
She added:
"We have no idea if they're trying to stay in Sweden. That would just be speculation."
Email offers few answers
Investigators said the last known communication from the team's contact person was an email thanking organisers for their hospitality and referring to a possible communication problem. The message did not explain where the group had gone or when they intended to leave Sweden.
Police said the investigation remains active while authorities continue coordinating with the Swedish Migration Agency and border officials.
Eritrea players also disappeared after historic AFCON qualification
Briefly News also reported that seven Eritrean national team players disappeared in South Africa after helping their country reach the 2027 AFCON qualifying group stage for the first time in nearly two decades.
Their disappearance happened shortly after Eritrea's victory over Eswatini in March 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).