Most Zimbabweans stayed home on Friday in response to a national shutdown called by an opposition alliance

Heavily armed police sealed off Africa Unity Square in Harare, deploying water cannons, horses, and riot officers

The People's Coalition organised the action after a new law extended President Mnangagwa's rule to 2030

Zimbabweans did not protest during a planned shutdown. Image: Jekesai Njikizana/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ZIMBABWE — Large numbers of Zimbabweans remained at home on Friday, boycotting work in response to a national shutdown protest organised by an alliance of opposition parties and civil society organisations known as the People's Coalition.

According to News24, the coalition called the action after parliament passed a law extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidency to 2030, adding two years beyond his original term. The shutdown formed part of what the coalition described as a national Constitutional Restoration Campaign.

Police lock down Harare and Bulawayo

Security forces deployed in force across both Harare and Bulawayo. In Harare, armed officers in riot gear took up positions around Africa Unity Square, supported by water cannons, police trucks, and mounted horseback units. The square was sealed off entirely, preventing any gathering from taking place.

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Passerby Maria Moyo confirmed that officers turned away anyone attempting to enter the square. Street vendor James Kadara, speaking from the city centre, said the number of police officers on duty far exceeded the number of workers present.

Kadara said armed personnel stationed on every corner had effectively turned Harare into what he called "a police zone because the regime feared the public." In Bulawayo, the police presence was similarly significant. The deployment caused widespread disruption at public schools, with attendance dropping sharply as few students turned up on the day.

Vendors went about their day despite a planned protest. Image: Jekesai Njikizana/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

People's Coalition spokesperson calls for calm

People's Coalition spokesperson Jacob Ngarivhume addressed the public in a noon update, confirming that citizens had largely stayed home to demonstrate their opposition to the rule extension. He commended those who participated for maintaining peaceful conduct throughout the day. Ngarivhume urged continued calm, calling on Zimbabweans to exercise non-violence and to operate strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law as the campaign continued.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls SA government's silence out

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's criticisms of the South African government's inaction regarding threats against Zimbabwean activists in light of a TikToker's withdrawal from a planned protest. The escalating fear surrounding the safety of protestors, underscored by chilling public pleas for family protection, raises urgent questions about human rights and government responsibilities in the region.

Source: Briefly News