March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma appeared on Sky News Australia to speak about South Africa's immigration crisis

Ngobese-Zuma discussed issues such as the number of illegal immigrants in South Africa, as well as the claims of xenophobia

South Africans praised the March and March leader for taking the conversation to an international platform

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma discussed South Africa's illegal immigration crisis on Sky News Australia, earning praise online. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson (Getty Images)/ @jaynieseal (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

AUSTRALIA - Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took South Africa's immigration debate to a global audience, appearing on Sky News Australia, now known as News24’s Power Hour, to speak plainly about what she called the government's failure to address illegal immigration.

In the interview, the March and March leader told the Australian broadcaster that the true number of illegal immigrants in South Africa sits between 15 and 30 million, a figure far higher than the three million often cited. She argued that the current refugee system makes it easy for anyone to cross the border and claim refugee status.

"Refugees have almost exactly the same rights as citizens – so everyone just walks in and claims refugee status," she said.

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She also pointed to what she described as a collapsed enforcement system, saying the government lacks the vehicles, detention facilities, and even address records needed to manage the scale of the problem.

Ngobese-Zuma defends the movement’s actions

Ngobese-Zuma pushed back against media coverage that she said misrepresented the movement. She said protesters had been falsely portrayed as violent for carrying sticks, which she explained is a practice rooted in Zulu culture.

"The marches have been peaceful. We would have been arrested if they were violent."

Mzansi reacts to the international interview

South Africans were quick to respond to the coverage, praising Ngobese-Zuma as well as the reporter.

@mpanza_phethelo said:

"This reporter was so respectful in the way she asked her questions. Bandla, other journalists should take notes."

@CollinSmit90755 wrote:

"Proud to see South Africans who are willing to stand up and have difficult conversations about the challenges facing our country. Recognition on international platforms shows that these issues are being noticed beyond our borders. Keep making your voice heard, Jacinta."

@BajabulileK shared:

"Thank you for being the voice of the voiceless."

@1ProudSAn added:

"Thank you, Jacinta, for being our voice. Also, thank you to Gabriella Power and Sky News for asking the right questions and for her professionalism."

@mmatodxi wrote:

"The whole world now knows the real truth behind March and March. South Africa is not against migrants but illegal migrants. You inspire us daily and give us hope as we wake up, hustling for jobs. Thank you so much."

Ngobese-Zuma questions how Chidimma Adetshina returned to the country

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Ngobese-Zuma's questioning of Chidimma Adetshina's return to South Africa following a reported ban by the Department of Home Affairs.

The public backlash included concerns regarding the legality of her presence in the country and raised unsettling questions about the efficacy of immigration regulations.

Source: Briefly News