March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese questioned how Chidimma Adetshina re-entered South Africa after reportedly being banned by Home Affairs

Adetshina was arrested in Cape Town for unlawful residence and released on warning with strict conditions, including surrendering her travel documents

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Ngobese-Zuma's posts, sharing mixed reactions to the situation surrounding the beauty queen

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has questioned Chidimma Adetshina's presence in the country. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has publicly questioned how Chidimma Adetshina managed to re-enter South Africa after the Department of Home Affairs reportedly banned her from the country.

In a post shared on X on 28 July 2026, Ngobese directed her frustration at the Department of Home Affairs over the former Miss SA finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria winner’s presence in the country.

Adestshina’s identity documents were revoked, and she was declared a "prohibited person" in December 2024 but was outside the country attending international events at the time. She later re-entered South Africa and was arrested in Cape Town for being in the country without lawful status.

Her ability to re-enter the country without proper documents has caught the attention of the March and March leader, who questioned who was to blame for the situation.

Adetshina's legal status in South Africa

Adetshina, who was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, was arrested in Cape Town in June 2026 on charges of unlawful residence. A court subsequently released her on a warning, attaching strict conditions, including that she remains at a verified address, surrenders her travel documents, and reports any movement to the investigating immigration officer.

Adetshina has since filed an application in the Western Cape High Court, asking it to review and set aside the decision by Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber to revoke both her and her three-year-old son's South African citizenship and documentation.

Her mother faces separate fraud charges linked to the case.

South Africans react to Ngobese-Zuma’s post

@bynicolenoah wrote:

"My thing is if Chidimma is just cruising around South Africa after breaking our laws several times, what about other criminals? Everyone is just cruising in SA, and the State doesn't seem to care."

@Dzungie007 said:

"You can't tell people someone is banned, then tomorrow they are back in the country moving around freely. What exactly is happening at Home Affairs?"

@LadyMpopi added:

"It's confusing how an illegal, banned immigrant gets given bail. They set Bushiri free while illegal too."

@mntyeda raised a separate concern, questioning how a Home Affairs adviser came to represent Adetshina in proceedings:

“That is what confuses me as well. How can an advisor of our Home Affairs be her representative in the first place? The energy has infiltrated all government institutions. It is chaotic in this country. The cleaning up of this country must start as far back as 1994.”

Other stories about Adetshina

An immigration lawyer said Adetshina could qualify for South African citizenship through a provision in the Citizenship Act.

Adetshina's arrest has been called an ambush as the Western Cape High Court reserved judgement in her case.

Home Affairs pointed to Adetshina's Nigerian passport as central evidence in its bid to detain and deport her.

Source: Briefly News