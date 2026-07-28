A truck carrying goods broke down on a KwaZulu-Natal road on 27 July 2026, drawing a fast-moving crowd

Footage shows people swarming the stranded truck and helping themselves to its cargo within minutes

The clip has racked up over 80,000 views on Twitter, sparking outrage and debate among South Africans online

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Suspected looters carry goods from the Game Warehouse in Durban on July 13, 2021. Image: -/AFP

Source: Getty Images

A truck carrying goods broke down in KwaZulu-Natal on 27 July 2026, and crowds rushed in to loot it. The incident was filmed and shared online, quickly drawing thousands of views and angry reactions.

Twitter account NewsunplugSA posted the footage on 27 July 2026 at 11:38 AM. The post already had over 80,000 views within a day.

Crowd descends fast

The clip shows a large truck parked on a dirt road after breaking down. Within moments, dozens of people can be seen approaching the vehicle from all directions. Some carry bags to fill with whatever they can grab.

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Bystanders quickly gathered around the trailer, drawn by the word that the truck had stopped. People moved in fast once they realised the goods were unguarded. The scene played out in broad daylight, with no visible security or police presence in the clip.

The video has since spread across social media, picking up hundreds of comments, retweets and likes. Many users expressed frustration over the incident, while others debated the reasons behind such looting sprees.

South Africa has seen a string of similar incidents in recent years, with crashed or stranded trucks becoming easy targets for opportunistic crowds. These scenes often unfold within minutes of a breakdown or accident being spotted by passersby.

It is not clear from the video what type of goods the truck was carrying. It is also not known whether any arrests were made following the incident, or whether the truck company or police have commented publicly.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving looting in SA

Source: Briefly News