Orlando Pirates Dominate PSL Awards As Relebohile Mofokeng Wins 3 Major Honours
- Orlando Pirates' outstanding season was rewarded as the club collected many of the PSL's biggest individual honours
- Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as the headline act, but several Buccaneers also walked away with major awards
- The full list of winners highlights who stood out across South African football before the new season begins
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Orlando Pirates' outstanding 2025/26 campaign received further recognition after the club dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards on Monday, 27 July. The Buccaneers collected a host of the competition's top individual honours, with Relebohile Mofokeng emerging as the biggest individual winner after claiming three major awards following another impressive season.
Orlando Pirates' title-winning season rewarded
The awards reflected Pirates' success across the Betway Premiership campaign, with head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou named Betway Premiership Coach of the Season after guiding the club to league glory.
Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was voted the division's best between the posts, while Lebone Seema earned the Defender of the Season award. Oswin Appollis completed another successful evening for the Buccaneers after being recognised as the Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season.
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Pirates also featured prominently in the domestic cup awards. Tshepang Moremi received the MTN8 Last Man Standing accolade, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi walked away with the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament award.
Relebohile Mofokeng stands out among individual winners
While Pirates enjoyed success across several categories, Mofokeng was the night's biggest individual winner.
The 20-year-old collected the PSL Footballer of the Season, Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season and Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season awards, underlining his influence during the 2025/26 campaign.
The Premier Soccer League's selections highlighted the impact the young star made throughout a season in which Orlando Pirates established themselves as the country's standout club.
Complete list of 2025/26 PSL Awards recipients
Premier Soccer League honours
Footballer of the Season
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Players' Player of the Season
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Coach of the Season
- Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates)
Goalkeeper of the Season
- Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Defender of the Season
- Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)
Midfielder of the Season
- Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)
Young Player of the Season
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Goal of the Season
- Cemran Dansin (Orlando Pirates)
Domestic cup awards
MTN8 Last Man Standing
- Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates)
Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament
- Darren Keet (Durban City)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament
- Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)
Motsepe Foundation Championship awards
Players' Player of the Season
- Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)
Young Player of the Season
- Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City)
Goalkeeper of the Season
- Mickey van der Hart (Cape Town City)
Development and match officials
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season
- Bennet Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Referee of the Year
- Eugene Mdluli
Assistant Referee of the Season
- Nandipha Menze
The awards recognised the standout performers of the 2025/26 campaign, with Orlando Pirates enjoying the most successful evening ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season, which starts on Saturday, 1 August.
Relebohile Mofokeng settles in quickly at Belgian club
Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng made an encouraging start to life at Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after making his unofficial debut in a pre-season friendly against PSV Eindhoven on 18 July 2026.
The former Orlando Pirates midfielder came off the bench and helped spark his side's comeback from 3-1 down by providing an assist in a 3-3 draw.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).