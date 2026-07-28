Orlando Pirates' outstanding season was rewarded as the club collected many of the PSL's biggest individual honours

Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as the headline act, but several Buccaneers also walked away with major awards

The full list of winners highlights who stood out across South African football before the new season begins

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Orlando Pirates dominated the 2025/26 PSL Awards. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates' outstanding 2025/26 campaign received further recognition after the club dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards on Monday, 27 July. The Buccaneers collected a host of the competition's top individual honours, with Relebohile Mofokeng emerging as the biggest individual winner after claiming three major awards following another impressive season.

Orlando Pirates' title-winning season rewarded

The awards reflected Pirates' success across the Betway Premiership campaign, with head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou named Betway Premiership Coach of the Season after guiding the club to league glory.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was voted the division's best between the posts, while Lebone Seema earned the Defender of the Season award. Oswin Appollis completed another successful evening for the Buccaneers after being recognised as the Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season.

Pirates also featured prominently in the domestic cup awards. Tshepang Moremi received the MTN8 Last Man Standing accolade, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi walked away with the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament award.

Relebohile Mofokeng stands out among individual winners

While Pirates enjoyed success across several categories, Mofokeng was the night's biggest individual winner.

The 20-year-old collected the PSL Footballer of the Season, Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season and Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season awards, underlining his influence during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Premier Soccer League's selections highlighted the impact the young star made throughout a season in which Orlando Pirates established themselves as the country's standout club.

Complete list of 2025/26 PSL Awards recipients

Premier Soccer League honours

Footballer of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Players' Player of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Coach of the Season

Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates)

Goalkeeper of the Season

Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defender of the Season

Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielder of the Season

Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

Young Player of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Goal of the Season

Cemran Dansin (Orlando Pirates)

Domestic cup awards

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates)

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Darren Keet (Durban City)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)

Motsepe Foundation Championship awards

Players' Player of the Season

Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)

Young Player of the Season

Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City)

Goalkeeper of the Season

Mickey van der Hart (Cape Town City)

Development and match officials

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season

Bennet Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Referee of the Year

Eugene Mdluli

Assistant Referee of the Season

Nandipha Menze

The awards recognised the standout performers of the 2025/26 campaign, with Orlando Pirates enjoying the most successful evening ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season, which starts on Saturday, 1 August.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddo capped a remarkable year with major titles and a legal victory. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Relebohile Mofokeng settles in quickly at Belgian club

Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng made an encouraging start to life at Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after making his unofficial debut in a pre-season friendly against PSV Eindhoven on 18 July 2026.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder came off the bench and helped spark his side's comeback from 3-1 down by providing an assist in a 3-3 draw.

Source: Briefly News