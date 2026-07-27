Sello Maake kaNcube And Pearl Mbewe Fuel Reconciliation Rumours After Reuniting For Film Project
- Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe have reunited professionally months after announcing their split
- Pearl is handling publicity for Sello's latest film, leaving many wondering if they've buried the hatchet
- Although reunion speculation is growing, both declined to comment on their relationship when approached
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Actor Sello Maake kaNcube and his estranged wife, publicist Pearl Mbewe, have sparked fresh reconciliation rumours after teaming up on a new project months after their highly publicised split.
According to TimesLive, Pearl is leading the publicity campaign for Sello's latest movie, Angels: They Are Amongst Us. Their professional reunion has caught many by surprise, considering the public fallout surrounding the end of their marriage.
Pearl takes charge of Sello's latest film campaign
Pearl announced the nationwide rollout of the film through her company, with screenings set to take place at Ster-Kinekor, Nu Metro and Alpha Cinemas. The movie stars veteran actress Brümilda van Rensburg alongside lead actor Keenan Arrison, while Sello plays a central role.
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Her involvement has raised eyebrows, with many interpreting it as a sign that the former couple have put aside their differences, at least professionally.
Split made headlines in 2024
The pair announced the end of their marriage in November 2024 after tying the knot in 2021. Their breakup dominated headlines and was accompanied by public disputes and legal threats, making their latest collaboration even more unexpected.
Former couple keep quiet on rumours
Despite growing speculation, TimesLive reported that both Sello and Pearl declined to comment when asked whether their working relationship signals a reconciliation or if they have rekindled their marriage.
Sello also avoided discussing his personal life, choosing instead to focus on the film. He said he believes Angels: They Are Amongst Us is a meaningful story that will leave audiences changed after watching it.
While neither has confirmed a reunion, their decision to work together has left many wondering whether this is simply a professional partnership or the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.
Pearl embraces healing after painful divorce
Recently Briefly News reported that Pearl Mbewe opened up about finding peace and rebuilding her life after her divorce from veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube. She reflected on the emotional challenges she faced during and after the end of their marriage, saying the experience pushed her to focus on personal growth, healing and self-love.
Mbewe shared that she has gradually regained her confidence by prioritising her wellbeing, surrounding herself with supportive people and embracing a fresh chapter, while encouraging others going through similar situations to believe that healing is possible with time.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.