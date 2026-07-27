An X user made allegations that Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir was born in Swaziland and received all her schooling in Mbabane

Old photos of Hombir taken in Eswatini fuelled curiosity about her eligibility to hold the South African crown

Hombir addressed the controversy directly, citing her mixed heritage, but is certain that she is South African

Miss World SA 2026 Romanda Hombir's Nationality Questioned, Mzansi Compares Her to Chidimma

Source: Instagram

Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir has once again found herself at the centre of a nationality storm just days after being crowned. Some South Africans are questioning whether she truly qualifies to represent the country.

The debate erupted online after old photographs placed her in Eswatini, drawing immediate comparisons to the Chidimma Adetshina controversy.

X user @simphiwetwala53 took to X on Sunday, 27 July 2026, tagging both @HomeAffairsSA and government official @Leon_Schreib, in a post demanding urgent scrutiny. The user alleged that Hombir was born in Eswatini and completed her entire education in Mbabane, asking authorities to investigate before the situation snowballed into "another Chidimma saga."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Another user questioned why she has so much content in Swaziland:

Hombir is a clinical audiologist and the founder of the Caring Purpose Foundation. She won the Miss World South Africa crown on 24 July 2026. Her surname and heritage immediately sparked curiosity among Mzansi, prompting her to address the speculation head-on in an interview with SABC. The beauty queen confirmed she is of mixed heritage, with roots spanning Swati, Zulu, German, and Mongolian lineages, but emphasised that she was born to South African parents, making her a South African citizen.

SA reacts to Hombir's photos

The post drew sharp and divided responses. Some commenters were far less concerned about Eswatini than about other nationalities, while others pushed back firmly against the premise of the allegation altogether.

@simphiwetwala53 responded: "She might not be Nigerian, but that crown belongs to the South African queen"

@Nelisiwe94 offered a legal perspective: "Do you know that a child born outside of South Africa from a South African parent is a South African?. No matter where you are born in the World as long as your parents or a parent is a SA, you are a South African."

The original poster was unimpressed, clapping back at Nelisiwe94:

"Seriously, you need education on this matter, Nelisiwe...it's always best to do proper research on such information before making yourself an unnecessary mirror on this platform"

@zakhelenhlapo11 said:

"That nonsense called MissSA agency should shut down as their venting is suspicious and always with controversy, it's a case of SAHRC which prioritize non citizens, I mean this is a Miss the whole country is proud of, but then it always comes with controversy sies."

Sizwe on Miss World SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo recently questioned what Miss World South Africa meant. Mzansi questioned his intentions, while others.

Some people explained that the Miss South Africa pageant, long seen as the country's flagship beauty competition, no longer holds the licence to send its winner to either Miss World or Miss Universe.

Source: Briefly News