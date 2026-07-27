March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma provided details about a meeting she held with Checkers Sixty60's agency, CMC

The meeting addressed concerns raised by drivers, particularly regarding the employment of foreign nationals instead of South Africans

Social media users weighed in on the March and March leader's update, praising her for the work she was doing

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confirmed that Checkers Sixty60 agreed to recruit more South African delivery drivers. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda (X)/ Bring Back Our KCi (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has welcomed Checkers Sixty60’s decision to recruit more South African delivery drivers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the March and March leader noted that the company’s agency, CMC, has agreed to expand the recruitment of South African delivery drivers. The decision was made following a lengthy meeting with the March and March leader on Friday, 25 July 2026.

Ngobese-Zuma has become a prominent voice in the campaign against illegal immigrants in the country and the calls to put South Africans first.

What was discussed at the meeting?

In her social media post, Ngobese-Zuma described the meeting as lasting several hours, adding that it covered complaints that drivers had brought to her attention a fortnight earlier.

She added that the talks produced concrete plans for bringing more South Africans into Sixty60's driver workforce, expressing confidence that those committed to the work would earn enough to support their households.



Source: Twitter

The announcement comes after months of public debate over the composition of Sixty60's delivery workforce, which critics argued favoured foreign nationals over local applicants.

South Africans respond to the news

The post drew a wave of responses from users who welcomed the development, though some raised concerns about the agencies' past conduct.

@daisy_matlou wrote:

"Well done, every effort is appreciated. A journey of a thousand miles starts with a few steps to get to greater heights. All the best."

@ZiphoKhumalo3 said:

"South Africans are getting employed because of you, while politicians are busy promising people to wait for mines and land. Siyabonga Gamndane."

@ZinhleSokh92169 added:

"We can never thank you enough for this. You just provided solutions to unemployment problems. People we voted for failed at this tremendously."

@_Tee__G raised a harder question:

"They should be arrested for hiring illegal migrants from the first place. We found out that in Ekurhuleni, these agencies sell jobs to illegal migrants at R5,000."

@Mava4rmthesouth asked:

“Mama, can you also have a meeting with auditing and accounting firms that are full of foreign nationals who accepts peanuts. Most South Africans are unemployed with suitable qualifications.”

TikTok creator discusses delivery delays

Briefly News also shared details about TikTok creator @julian_vanillathunder’s viral video discussing the significant delivery delays with Checkers Sixty60.

The delays were caused amid the protests against illegal immigration and the departure of many foreign national drivers.

As South Africans navigate mounting unemployment, the June 30 deadline has sparked a debate about job opportunities in the delivery sector.

Source: Briefly News