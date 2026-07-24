Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya reacted to a Department of Employment and Labour operation at Zaydtex in Centurion

More than seven undocumented foreign nationals were arrested at the Centurion business premises during the operation

Moya's post reignited a heated national debate about employment opportunities and undocumented foreign workers

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Group protesting against illegal immigration (left) and Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya (right). Images: Mzingenkosi Sibanda and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya sparked fresh debate online after commenting on a Department of Employment and Labour operation that uncovered undocumented foreign workers at a Centurion business.

The department carried out an inspection at Zaydtex, a company based in Centurion, where officials found and arrested more than seven undocumented foreign nationals. Responding to the department's post about the raid, Moya pointedly noted that seven positions had just opened up for South Africans.

The comment drew thousands of responses and put the spotlight back on a conversation that has been growing louder across the country: whether undocumented foreign nationals are occupying jobs that should go to South African citizens first.

Moya and ActionSA's stance on immigration

Moya, who serves under the ActionSA banner, has been consistent in pushing for tighter immigration enforcement and stronger border control. ActionSA has positioned itself as one of the more outspoken political parties on illegal immigration, frequently calling on government to act against employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers.

Her response to the Zaydtex operation was in line with that stance. Rather than commenting on the legality of the employer's practices, she focused on the potential opportunity it created for unemployed South Africans, a framing that resonated with many of her followers but also drew sharp pushback.

South Africa's official unemployment rate sits at roughly 40%, making the question of who fills available jobs a deeply sensitive one.

Mzansi Reacts to the Mayor's post

Responses to Moya's comment were divided, with some praising her and others questioning whether the arrests would actually lead to local hires:

@kingjulietiii said:

"Keep up the good work mayor. You r really helping your own ppl."

@muzvezve78 asked:

"Is this your manifesto to create jobs for South Africans and reduce unemployment which is at 40%?"

@mbuso_siera wrote:

"The unemployment of black South Africans is by design in South Africa!"

@VinceMalapane warned:

"It won't end well. You are dealing with the Business Owners NOT consumers."

@KrugersdorpB added:

"They won't hire South Africans. They will continue business."

MKParty labour desk warns against hiring of foreing workers

Briefly News reported that the MK Party's labour desk, says it has secured approximately 70 job opportunities for local South African job seekers since it began its operations.The national spokesperson Mthobisi Shinga said that the group's push against the hiring of undocumented migrants is beginning to produce tangible results. Among the imminent placements, Shinga confirmed that ten individuals are set to begin work at a Durban garage that had previously employed foreign nationals. He added that all placements would go through a fair and transparent recruitment process.

Source: Briefly News