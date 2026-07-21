Uganda's National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps confirmed that citizens repatriated from South Africa are now in a state rehabilitation programme

Commissioner Hellen Seku addressed the returnees at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi on 16 July 2026

South Africans on X reacted strongly after a clip of the orientation session began circulating online

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Ugandan returnees were in a camp for rehabilitation. Image: @PatrioticUG2

Source: Twitter

UGANDA — Citizens repatriated from South Africa are undergoing ideological orientation and skills training under a Ugandan government rehabilitation programme, according to an official statement delivered on 16 July 2026.

Hellen Seku, Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps, addressed the returnees at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi during a formal orientation session. Seku stated that the government had no intention of abandoning those who endured hardship abroad, describing President Yoweri Museveni's intervention as a compassion-driven initiative rooted in national responsibility.

Museveni praised for "fatherly" response

Seku praised Museveni for what she called a second chance offered to citizens who had left the country in search of better opportunities. She said the president's response reflected genuine care for all Ugandans, regardless of circumstance. The commissioner also confirmed that the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps operates in alignment with broader government development goals, and that the state would provide full support to returnees who experienced trauma and financial difficulties during their time in South Africa.

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The session at Kyankwanzi formed part of a structured reintegration effort for Ugandans caught up in South Africa's recent wave of anti-immigration sentiment, which triggered deportations and voluntary returns across the region.

South Africans question the orientation

After a post about the programme surfaced on X on 19 July 2026, South African users questioned the nature of the sessions, with several describing them as humiliating rather than supportive.

View the post on X here:

@kgosigadiBee wrote:

"What kind of humiliation ritual is this?"

@sneshy_s said:

"🤣😭 People from Uganda are in a cult, is this punishment for embarrassing him?"

@john_sukazi commented:

"The ruling party is trying to brainwash these people...soon some will come to their senses and leave the country for Kenya or even South Africa"

@Lerato__K added:

"If this is not an act of humiliation, then I don't know what it is. 🥴"

@ladopegp wrote:

"This is so humiliating. 🤬🤬🤬"

Uganda is one of several African nations that have facilitated the return of their nationals following South Africa's nationwide anti-immigration protests on 30 June 2026, which were accompanied by an ultimatum directed at undocumented foreign nationals living in the country.

Liberia welcomes repatriates from SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Liberia's repatriation of its first group of citizens from South Africa, amid increased tensions surrounding undocumented foreign nationals. This movement has sparked widespread discussion, particularly among South Africans who were previously unaware of the significant presence of Liberians within their borders.

Source: Briefly News