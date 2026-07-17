A Zanu-PF MP tabled a proposal in Parliament calling for the expulsion of an estimated 25 000 South Africans from Zimbabwe

The MP cited a "tit-for-tat" reciprocity policy after over 100 000 Zimbabweans left South Africa amid anti-immigration unrest

Zimbabwe's Justice Minister swiftly rejected the proposal, invoking President Mnangagwa's commitment to Pan-Africanism

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Zimbabwean Member of Parliament Calls for 25,000 South Africans to Be Expelled From Country

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

HARARE - A Zanu-PF member of parliament has called on Zimbabwe to expel approximately 25 000 South Africans currently living in and visiting the country, framing the move as a direct response to the mass departure of Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa amid rising anti-immigration tensions.

MP Clemence Chiduwa tabled the proposal before parliament, urging Zimbabwe to adopt a policy of reciprocity following the repatriation of more than 100 000 Zimbabweans from South Africa since May.

The exodus was triggered by anti-immigration demonstrations led by groups including March and March, which issued undocumented migrants an ultimatum to leave South Africa by 30 June.

Chiduwa's case for reciprocity

Chiduwa posed a direct challenge to fellow legislators, arguing that Zimbabwe's response should mirror South Africa's treatment of its citizens.

"In diplomacy, there is a policy of reciprocity. Our people are being chased away from South Africa at the moment. In Zimbabwe, we have at least 25 000 South Africans.

"Don't you think, in the spirit of reciprocity, there is a need for us to chase these South Africans back to their country?" Chiduwa asked Parliament.

Justice Minister rejects the proposal

The suggestion was quickly dismissed by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who made clear that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would not endorse the expulsion of fellow Africans from Zimbabwean soil.

"As Zimbabwe, we are friends with everyone. Our culture dictates that when our children visit, and then they want to come back, we just accept them," Ziyambi told Parliament.

The minister reaffirmed that Zimbabwe would maintain an open and welcoming posture towards people from across the African continent, regardless of what transpired in neighbouring countries.

The Zimbabwean government has reported that between 60 000 and nearly 100 000 of its citizens departed South Africa in the wake of the anti-immigration marches and escalating xenophobic tensions. The repatriations have placed growing pressure on both governments to manage the diplomatic and humanitarian fallout from the crisis.

Source: Briefly News