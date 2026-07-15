Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said returnees from South Africa would be directed back to their home villages with no special employment or integration programmes

Mnangagwa confirmed the government would provide transport and basic welfare assistance to help citizens reach their preferred destinations

Zimbabwe deployed an interim ministerial team at Beitbridge border post, facilitating the return of over 3,000 citizens since June 2026

Emmerson Mnangagwa said returning Zimbabweans will get no special treatment. Image: Zinyange Auntony / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ZIMBABWE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made clear that Zimbabweans returning from South Africa should expect no preferential treatment from the government upon their arrival home, even as thousands continue crossing back through the Beitbridge border post.

Mnangagwa addressed the matter during an official interview facilitated by Zimbabwe's Information Ministry which was posted on X, in which he outlined how his administration intended to handle the large-scale repatriation of citizens fleeing rising anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa.

Returnees directed to home villages

The president said that every citizen leaving South Africa already knows where they come from, and that reintegration should begin at the community level. Returnees would be sent back to their original home areas, whether Chipinge, Bindura, or elsewhere, and would be expected to seek employment through the same channels available to residents who never left.

Mnangagwa stated that no dedicated employment schemes or special integration programmes would be created for those coming back. Instead, returnees would access existing public services on equal terms with all other Zimbabwean citizens. He described the repatriation process as administratively straightforward, adding that all members of the diaspora remain welcome to return as full citizens of the nation.

The government's role, Mnangagwa indicated, is limited to facilitating transport and covering basic welfare needs to help returnees reach their preferred home regions without delay. Mnangagwa's government has stated it remains committed to ensuring that all returning citizens are resettled peacefully within their respective home regions.

Mnangagwa extends his rule to 2030

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule in Zimbabwe, which has been met with widespread concern among citizens regarding the political and economic implications. This constitutional change has exacerbated fears of worsening living conditions and increased emigration, as many Zimbabweans struggle to afford basic necessities amid rising costs.

Source: Briefly News