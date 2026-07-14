Ntsiki Mazwai Announces She Is Running for Mayor of Alexandra Township
- Musician and activist Ntsiki Mazwai announced her mayoral campaign for Alexandra township
- Mazwai shared her vision of restoring dignity to poor and working-class residents of Alex, block by block
- South Africans flooded her post with sceptical reactions, questioning her grasp of mayoral responsibilities and where funding would come from
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Musician, poet and outspoken activist Ntsiki Mazwai has thrown her hat into the political ring, declaring herself a mayoral candidate for Alexandra township. In a late-night post shared on X, she went by the campaign name
"Mayor Yama2K"
and called on followers to back her under the banner of LAND.
In the post, Mazwai pledged to make Alexandra her top priority, framing her campaign as something deeper than bricks and mortar.
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"It is not only about building infrastructure, but about restoring dignity to the poor and working-class people," she wrote. "Alex deserves better."
The post, which racked up over 40,000 views, drew a wave of reactions from a sceptical public that was quick to poke holes in her pitch.
Mzansi weighs in on Mazwai's mayoral bid
Not everyone was convinced. Many commenters questioned whether Mazwai fully understood the scope of a mayor's mandate, while others doubted the financial viability of her promises. A few Alexandrians themselves pushed back the hardest.
@TheGeneral_ZA asked:
"Do you really know what the responsibility of Mayor are? Because what you are promising falls under minister of human settlements?"
@shybear_M broadened the conversation beyond Alex:
"Us who are not from Alex? What's the plan? I want a safe pedestrian pavement to run and walk alongside busy roads: runners are dying literally from speeding cars."
@Billy_PMS kept it short and sharp:
"Stop smoking kwae e kgolo."
@PixieDustyMyDog was unmoved, drawing on lived experience:
"lol 😂 every politician when they want votes they tell this lie. So we are used to it as Alexandrians and we aren't falling for it 🏧."
@SHAMEONYOU161 went after the funding question directly:
"DREAM ON BRO, where will you find the money with all the sharks steal it, and the AG report don't lie, so why do you."
@BirthedIWas raised a practical concern:
"Where will you put the people while doing this?"
More reactions pour in
Several other social media users also weighed in, with some defending Mazwai while others remained highly critical.
@musa_mansa wrote:
"I hate seeing you being used like this. Make sure that party pays you for every post."
@Meticulous_K commented:
"Ntsiki I respect you so much but what is this baby?"
@ndao471 wrote:
"You already lying to us like a true politician Sisi Ntsiki."
See more comments in the X post below:
Mazwai signed off the announcement with a warm,
"Goodnight my babies ❤️,"
though judging by the replies, not everyone was feeling the love.
Ntsiki outlines bold vision for Alexandra residents
Recently Briefly News reported that musician and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has announced that she is running for mayor of Alexandra township, saying she wants to be part of the solution to the area's long-standing challenges. She shared her vision of restoring dignity to residents by improving basic services, tackling poverty and creating opportunities for working-class communities.
Her announcement sparked mixed reactions online, with some South Africans applauding her willingness to step into politics while others questioned her experience and chances of making a meaningful impact.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.