A South African woman driving through Italy filmed shacks along the roadside, surprising her followers back home

She noted that squatter camps are not unique to South Africa, sparking a conversation about global poverty

Viewers were moved by the footage, with many reflecting on hardship found in even the wealthiest countries

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The sight of shacks in Italy left a South African woman stunned. Image: @mezz450

Source: TikTok

A local woman on holiday in Italy got more than she bargained for during a drive. While recording the scenery from her car window on 12 July 2026, TikTok user @mezz450 spotted a row of shacks along the road and pulled out her phone to share the moment with her followers. "Italy also has a squatter camp! Yes people, this doesn't only happen in South Africa!" she wrote in the caption of the clip, which was posted in Afrikaans.

Poverty knows no borders

The video resonated with many viewers online who had always associated informal settlements with home. For many South Africans, shacks and squatter camps feel like a local problem, tied to the country's history and inequality. Seeing similar conditions in a country widely regarded as wealthy and picturesque clearly caught viewers off guard.

Watch the moment a squatter camp was spotted along an Italian roadside in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Italy squatter camp video

The footage sparked honest reflection in the comments section, with several people acknowledging that hardship is not bound by geography.

User @tikkia.P joked:

"DA in Italië ook (DA in Italy too)?"

User @mrsjanjan reflected:

"Oral is arm gebiede met mooi name (everywhere has poor areas with beautiful names)."

User @🌟✨🌸EUREKA🌸✨🌟 wrote:

"Ja sjoe ons hele wêreld is vol hartseer. Geniet julle vakansie (yes, our whole world is full of sadness. Enjoy your holiday)."

User @Jerry raul commented:

"Wow, may God help us to appreciate what we have, and may God be mercyful to them."

User @C.A.L JURRIES shared:

"Thank you for sharing, ons mooi (our beautiful) Meryl enjoy the holidays."

User @Adlah added:

"OMG thanks for sharing, your videos are amazing."

3 Briefly News artcles about shacks

A local man shared a powerful video respectfully addressing a troll who questioned his cleanliness and Nike outfit while living in a shack, and many viewers praised him.

A woman shared a video tour of her gorgeous, customised shack, featuring luxury fittings like a chandelier, designer appliances, and custom-built, glossy red cabinetry, impressing social media users.

A viral video captured a group of men attempting to relocate a massive, fully-built shack by carrying it down a public road, causing chaos and delays.

Source: Briefly News