Dutch author and philanthropist Rachel John returned to the Eastern Cape, where children ran to embrace her in a heartwarming video

Rachel shot to fame after rumours linked her romantically to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, with the pair later spotted together in Zimbabwe

South Africans were moved by the genuine love between Rachel and the children in the video

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Rahel John runs to embrace Jefferys Bay kids. Image: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Rachel John, a Dutch author and philanthropist, received the kind of welcome that would melt anyone's heart. On 7 July 2026, she returned to Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape after being gone for months, and a group of children wasted no time running straight into her arms. She shared the moment on her Instagram handle @racheljohn, where it captured the attention of many viewers who were touched by the warmth between her and the kids.

Rachel and Siya as a couple

Rachel has become a familiar face to South African audiences, not only for her love of children but also because of the attention her personal life has drawn. Rumours began circulating that she was romantically linked to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and the speculation intensified when the two were photographed together on what appeared to be a romantic trip to Zimbabwe. Her bond with children in South Africa, however, is what has many people paying close attention to her character beyond the headlines.

Watch Rachel's reunion with the Eastern Cape kids in the Instagram video below:

Mzansi touched by Rachel's love for children

South Africans flooded the comments section on Rachel John's Instagram reel with warm reactions:

User @daniantimm wrote:

"The kids love you 🙌. The world needs more people like you ❤️."

User @elrichclaasen_xv said:

"Best feeling ever 🤍."

User @missshikwambana added:

"Those little huggies 🥹😍."

User @asakhehlubi noted:

"That's mzansi for sure 👍 🙌👏🇿🇦."

User @ccyuu wrote:

"Love is the only language you speak."

3 Briefly News articles about Rachel John

Rachel John shared a raw and vulnerable glimpse into her daily life in South Africa and her struggle with hair loss, sparking a massive online debate.

Dutch author and content creator Rachel John went viral after sharing a heartwarming video of her playing with children in a local township shortly after being romantically linked to Siya Kolisi.

Rachel John and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi added fuel to their relationship rumours after they both shared videos about their trip to America and attending the same basketball game.

Source: Briefly News