Sdumo Mtshali celebrated his GQ South Africa cover at an industry event, joined by fellow stars and his siblings

His twin sister and younger brother posed with him at the launch, sending fans into a frenzy over their striking family resemblance

The GQ cover came on the back of Sdumo's breakout global role in The Polygamist, and fans couldn't help but rave over his lookalike siblings

The resemblance between Sdumo Mtshali and his siblings sent fans into a frenzy. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Sdumo Mtshali's GQ South Africa August cover launch turned into an unexpected family moment after photos of the actor posing with his siblings set social media alight. Fans could not stop talking about just how much the three look alike, with many doing a double take at the sibling shot.

The event, held on 1 August 2026, brought together some of South Africa's biggest names in the entertainment industry. Actors Pallance Dladla, Mduduzi Mabaso, Kenneth Nkosi, and Rami Chuene were among those who showed up to celebrate Sdumo's milestone alongside him.

Standing beside a display of his GQ cover, Sdumo was flanked by his brother and sister, and it was this particular photo that caught everyone's attention online.

A photo of Sdumo Mtshali and his lookalike siblings went viral. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

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The likeness between the three was impossible to miss, and fans wasted no time weighing in.

Noma Sthole joked:

"They look each each."

Zintle Bushu added:

"Your brother is your twin."

Lerato Lolo Mohoto chimed in:

"Your sister has a spitting image of you."

Nikiwe Nikiwe reacted:

"You look together."

See Sdumo Mtshali and his siblings below.

From The Polygamist to GQ cover star

The magazine feature arrived at a high point in Sdumo's career. His role as the infamous Jonasi Gomora in The Polygamist earned him international attention, with the series achieving considerable global success. The momentum from that project has clearly translated into major opportunities off-screen as well.

Earlier in July 2026, Sdumo was announced as the new brand ambassador for Mazda, adding another significant chapter to what has been a remarkable year for the actor. Landing a GQ cover shortly after only confirms that his star is firmly on the rise.

American woman roasts The Polygamist

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions after an American woman criticised the wigs worn on The Polygamist.

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some defending the wigs as intentional storytelling choices.

Source: Briefly News