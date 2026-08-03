A woman believed to be a SAPS member leapt onto the bonnet of a Tata Tiago at a Tongaat intersection after a collision

The driver sped off with her clinging to the bonnet for roughly 100 metres before braking sharply and throwing her onto the road

KwaDukuza Municipality confirmed the incident was not a hijacking as initially reported, and no arrests have been made

Footage of a woman hanging onto a car bonnet. Image: Adz Vantage Stanger

Source: Facebook

STANGER - A woman believed to be a SAPS member is in a critical condition after she was flung from the bonnet of a moving vehicle at the R102/R74 intersection in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident unfolded after the brother of a Tata Tiago owner rear-ended a red Hyundai at the busy intersection. When the Tata's driver attempted to flee the scene, the owner of the damaged Hyundai leapt onto the bonnet of the hatchback in a bid to stop him.

Footage shows woman flung from speeding car

Video footage of the incident shows the woman spread across the front of the vehicle, gripping on as the car accelerates through the intersection. She held on for approximately 100 metres before the driver slammed on the brakes, launching her into the air. She landed on the tarmac. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

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Initial unconfirmed reports suggested the Tata Tiago had been hijacked, but the KwaDukuza Municipality moved to correct the record on Sunday. Officials confirmed the brand-new car had not been stolen and clarified that the chain of events began with a collision, not a carjacking.

A traffic officer from the Community Safety Crime Prevention unit escorted the owner of the Tata Tiago to the scene to meet the injured woman.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Kelsea Jean Meyrick confirmed that the woman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in KwaDukuza.

No arrests have been made. The KwaDukuza Municipality Crime Prevention unit is continuing to investigate the matter.

See video here:

3 Briefly articles on road rage

Briefly News reported that on 3 June 2026, a routine drive became a traumatic ordeal for a 19-year-old motorist. His mom claimed he was the target of a random man's road rage.

reported that on 3 June 2026, a routine drive became a traumatic ordeal for a 19-year-old motorist. His mom claimed he was the target of a random man's road rage. A tense street-side altercation between two men sparked outrage online after a recording of the incident was posted on the internet.

The gloves came off for two full-grown men during a recent road rage incident on a busy Gauteng road. Instead of talking it out, the pair rolled with the punches and put on a show for other motorists in a daring brawl caught on camera.

Source: Briefly News