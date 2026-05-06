Two men were filmed engaging in a violent street altercation in a local township, with one of them wielding a gun

The video was shared on X, where it gained massive attention and left viewers disappointed by the men’s reckless behaviour

Social media users expressed shock that an unarmed man dared the gunman to shoot, while others analysed the armed man’s handling of the weapon

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The two men grapple in the middle of a busy township street. Image: @busiwe_bubu

Source: Twitter

A tense street-side altercation between two men sparked outrage online after a recording of the incident was posted on the internet.

The clip went viral after it was shared on X by @busiwe_bubu on 6 May 2026, gaining many comments from social media users who were disappointed by the men's actions.

The two men were filmed aggressively grabbing each other on a street in a local township. One of the men was armed with a gun, while the other boldly challenged him to use it.

The men physically fight in the street

The road rage altercation took a turn for the worse when the men began throwing punches and dragging each other on a road full of people watching. As the men continued their fight, in X user busiwe_bubu's video, women expressed their anger towards the armed man and echoed those of the unarmed man's words, daring the gun owner to use it.

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Watch the X video here.

SA weighs in on the street fight

The clip went viral, reaching 157K views and over a hundred comments from social media users who shared different opinions. Many viewers were shocked that the man kept insisting that the armed man shoot him, saying he could have done it. One viewer was impressed with how the man with the rifle was holding it, suggesting that he had proper training. Some lambasted the man with the gun, saying if he wanted to fight, he should have just used his hands as the other man did. Another user saw nothing wrong with the unarmed man's utterances, asking if he was supposed to kneel and ask for forgiveness while in the middle of a fight.

Viewers were disappointed by those who asked the man to use his gun. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @t_maratahelele shared:

"You don't say 'shoot me' to a South African. Here, they shoot for fun. We are a very angry nation."

User @louiehndrx commented:

"People out here think they are bulletproof; you'll chew bullets and wake up in heaven thinking you're the main actor."

User @titi_titzz asked:

"You guys are weak. So if I have a fist fight with someone and they pull out a gun, must I kneel down and beg for mercy?"

User @Lucky_slakaviko shared:

"The way that guy is holding the gun you can see that he has some serious training."

User @KinkelaMasala said:

"Please fight with hands not with weapons. Do not kill, beat."

3 Briefly News articles about road rage

A road rage attack in Cape Town escalated after a minor collision, leading to a taxi driver smashing a man's car window in front of his wife and six-month-old baby.

A US bride's wedding day turned into a nightmare after her new husband was shot and killed in a suspected road rage incident while coming back from dropping off at the family home.

Two car drivers were filmed in a fist fight during peak-hour traffic in a video which went viral, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News