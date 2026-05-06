A California duo found themselves in a terrifying ocean encounter when a large, curious shark chased them while surfing

The intense video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers relieved that the surfers managed to escape the shark unharmed

Social media users expressed shock and concern, with many debating the risks of invading the natural habitats of sharks

A surfer paddled rapidly through the water to escape the curious predator. Image: @cnn

Source: TikTok

What started as a beautiful day spent surfing in the ocean for two friends quickly turned into a nightmare when their presence in the water unsettled a shark.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @cnn on 1 May 2026, where it went viral, gaining 666K views and over 500 comments from social media users who were grateful that the man escaped unharmed.

The California duo was surfing deep in the ocean when one friend shouted for the other's attention. When he looked, he realised that the friend was raising the alarm after noticing a shark chasing him. In panic, the man holding the camera shouted for his friend to move faster, while increasing his surfing speed too.

The men survive a shark chase

The chase continued for a mile before the fish lost interest and swam off. TikTok user @cnn added that the man said the shark was between 10 and 11 feet long.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the ocean incident

The clip gained traction, garnering hundreds of comments from social media users who were shocked and concerned for the men's lives. Many viewers said they would have fallen right into the shark's mouth out of panic, commending the man for staying afloat while trying to dodge the shark. Some users were convinced that the friend's tone would have made them panic even more. Others said seeing sharks in the ocean while invading their space should not come as a surprise. One user was relieved to see that the surfer had a motor and was not relying on only his erratic rowing to move him forward.

Viewers watch the tense moment when the men realise they are being pursued. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Rai Umer Waqas Kharral commented:

"Asking if that's a shark in the ocean is like asking if there's salt in the ocean."

User @Gonto Pavilion added:

"His mate isn't helping with the panic in his tone 😂."

User @ taylorsversion495 commented:

"The weather should have been the first warning not to get in that water."

User @k said:

"At least he has a motor, so he’s not reliant on his erratic rowing."

User @Wine lover added:

"Leave the ocean alone."

User @jamiepurenw asked:

"Was he just smiling to hide the terror of having a shark following him?"

User @AmberLin shared:

"If that was me. I would have immediately fallen into the shark's mouth. The end."

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A woman escaped death after noticing a shark just before diving into the sea, shocking many social media users who cautioned others to be careful.

Source: Briefly News