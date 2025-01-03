A marine life-loving guy fearlessly carried a hammerhead shark back to the sea, moving through rocks with remarkable balance

The gent's clip was shared on TikTok showing him using the shark's body to steady himself as he moved through the tricky landscape

His heroic act, captured by his team, left social media users in awe, with many praising his bravery after the clip was shared online

A brave man moved like a pro in between rocks, carrying a shark for release into the sea. Image: @ruandh10

Source: TikTok

A man with an undeniable love for sharks won the internet's admiration after a video of him carrying a hammerhead shark back into the ocean surfaced online.

The extraordinary moment was captured by his team and shared by the man on TikTok under the user handle @ruanvdh10, who received 146K views.

Ruan saves the day

In the video, @ruanvdh10 carefully cradles the hammerhead shark as he walks across high, uneven rocks near the shore. Despite the slippery and dangerous surface, he skillfully uses the shark's body to balance himself, ensuring his safety and that of the shark.

His focus is evident with each step, and as he finally reaches the water's edge, he gently releases the shark back into the ocean.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi honours the man

Social media users did not hesitate to applaud @ruanvdh10 for his bravery and skill. Some also asked him to share details about his good-gripping footwear, which also helped him navigate through the slippery rocks.

User @lindamartindale52 shared:

"Wow, that's one strong dude😳."

User @Annie 42 said:

"Absolutely love seeing this kind of behaviour ❤️well done boys ❤️."

User @Gourmet Globetrotters added:

"Nicely done, but how a hammerhead landed in your arms in the first place?"

User @Daisy commented:

"The way you stepping and balancing perfectly whilst holding a shark😅 well done on the release."

User @🇿🇦Priscilla 🇿🇦 shared:

"It's not everyday you see a living hero."

User @Margaret Keane said:

"Legend 🔥."

3 More shark related articles

A big shark was spotted in the shallow part of a Gqeberha beach by a marine life loving man.

Social media users were happy to hear that the great white sharks were returning to Cape Town seas after four years of absence.

A woman escaped death after noticing a shark just before she dives into the sea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News