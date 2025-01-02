A hilarious video compilation of Cape Town beachgoers dressed in formal clothing has sparked laughter and curiosity online

The clip attracted massive views and comments after a scene that looked like a fashion show with all ranges of clothes was seen on TikTok

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the clip, sharing guesses about the origins of the fashion-forward individuals

A TikTok user shared a video of beachgoers dressed in bomber jackets, sneakers and formal wear. Image: @bradwilladams2

Source: TikTok

A lighthearted video of Cape Town beachgoers took social media by storm after a content creator spotted many dressed in formal and evening wear. The unexpected dress code choices entertained and intrigued social media users, who discussed the strange beach attire they saw.

The clip was shared online by TikTok user @bradwilladams2, attracting over 1.2K comments from Mzansi peeps who wondered if the groups knew each other.

Dressing to impress for the beach

The video compilation opens with a striking shot of a lady wearing a long evening dress with a thigh-high opening. It moves to show a man in tailored pants, a white shirt, and a hat, walking confidently as though moving around a conference.

Another standout moment showcases a group dressed in bomber jackets and sneakers, their outfits contrasting humorously with the sunny beach backdrop.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the video

The video left social media users in stitches. Many filled the feed with amusement and speculation about the origins of the dressed-up individuals. Some wished they were physically at the beach to witness for themselves, and others said the clip made their day.

User @She-able shared:

"Matric dance at the beach😂😂."

User @I_AM added:

"Go to Durban South beach, especially in December, you’ll cry😭😭."

User @missrzm said:

"Leave people to enjoy their lives we are all new here please😂♥️😍."

User @Nyasha_Murozvi commented:

"At Camps Bay on Christmas day, I saw this 😂😂😂😂😂. I was like, wow,"

User @SmangalisoSharmaine asked:

"Yoh, why?"

User @NomS@0710 said:

"I love how my inlaws 🇿🇼are not offended bcos they know themselves, formal waya waya... I love them😆."

