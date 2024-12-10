South Africans were amazed by how crowded a beach in Durban was the past weekend

There was barely any walking space as families decided to cool off in the water at the same time

Social media users shared their views in a thread of 1.7k comments after seeing the chaotic footage

South Africans shared their excitement for this year's season by documenting their first couple of days of summer.

SA was amazed by the footage of a beach in Durban. Image: @Martin Harvey/Getty/@khanyamajola8200

Source: UGC

Footage of Durban people enjoying their weekend at the beach made its rounds on TikTok.

SA concerned after seeing crowded Durban beach

People from Durban have shared with the rest of the country how their festive season will look after spending some time on the beach. At the same time, locals decided to cool off in the water and gagged South Africans.

Mzansi was alarmed by the number of people crowding South Beach, which had barely any walking space. Viral footage of the day went viral on TikTok.

The pools were full, leaving little to no room for people to enjoy a lovely swim, and shade provided by trees was limited.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to footage of crowded beach in Durban

Social media users were baffled by the amount of people present at a beach in Durban:

@andiswamadolo305 shared:

"This gives me so much anxiety I would die of stress."

@Bright Sanele Mbatha was worried about the value of the city:

"Something needs to be done to get this place back into shape again; it pains me cause I'm from Durban."

@PreciousForeva❤️ explained:

"The funny thing is 80%of the people at the beach at this time are not from Durban."

@𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐢🤍🫧 pointed out:

"December is a dangerous time to be a Durban beach."

@Greg was confused:

"How are all these people already on holiday so early in December? Usually, companies only close in mid-December for Christmas. This year seems very early?"

@priscilla.1007 got anxious:

"If you lose your child in the crowd, it's over."

@Phillip was amazed:

"Lol, no money on this Earth would put me there, thank you."

3 more festive stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News