“I Would Die of Stress”: SA Gets Chest Pains From Footage of Crowded Beach in Durban
- South Africans were amazed by how crowded a beach in Durban was the past weekend
- There was barely any walking space as families decided to cool off in the water at the same time
- Social media users shared their views in a thread of 1.7k comments after seeing the chaotic footage
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
South Africans shared their excitement for this year's season by documenting their first couple of days of summer.
Footage of Durban people enjoying their weekend at the beach made its rounds on TikTok.
SA concerned after seeing crowded Durban beach
People from Durban have shared with the rest of the country how their festive season will look after spending some time on the beach. At the same time, locals decided to cool off in the water and gagged South Africans.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mzansi was alarmed by the number of people crowding South Beach, which had barely any walking space. Viral footage of the day went viral on TikTok.
The pools were full, leaving little to no room for people to enjoy a lovely swim, and shade provided by trees was limited.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to footage of crowded beach in Durban
Social media users were baffled by the amount of people present at a beach in Durban:
@andiswamadolo305 shared:
"This gives me so much anxiety I would die of stress."
@Bright Sanele Mbatha was worried about the value of the city:
"Something needs to be done to get this place back into shape again; it pains me cause I'm from Durban."
@PreciousForeva❤️ explained:
"The funny thing is 80%of the people at the beach at this time are not from Durban."
@𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐢🤍🫧 pointed out:
"December is a dangerous time to be a Durban beach."
@Greg was confused:
"How are all these people already on holiday so early in December? Usually, companies only close in mid-December for Christmas. This year seems very early?"
@priscilla.1007 got anxious:
"If you lose your child in the crowd, it's over."
@Phillip was amazed:
"Lol, no money on this Earth would put me there, thank you."
3 more festive stories by Briefly News
- Lady plugs SA with free and budget-friendly places to visit in Johannesburg this festive
- SA helps student who can't travel home for Christmas
- Mzansi impressed with lady's massive Christmas groceries from stokvel
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News