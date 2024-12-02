A university student opened up about his struggles to his social media friends and received positive feedback

The gent shared that he could not afford a bus ticket home to enjoy the festive session with his family and mates

Mzansi came through for him and shared suggestions of how they could help in a thread of over 1.3K comments

Tis the season to spend time with family and friends as we do a countdown to Christmas Day.

South Africa came together to help a struggling student travel home for Christmas. Image: @Maskot/Getty/@oziel_dlokolo/TikTok

Source: UGC

Schools are closing, and employees are given a break from work to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

SA student can't afford to go home for Christmas

A student at Walter Sisulu University was emotional after watching his mates prepare to go home for the holidays. He was caught up in his feelings as each one packed their bags and hopped on a bus.

Oziel Dlokolo was gutted that he could not afford a bus ticket to spend Christmas with his family and returned to his lonely room at res. He shared his struggles on TikTok by posting a 20-second video with the caption:

"POV: You don't have money for bus tickets and always watching others go home."

Mzansi came together to help Dlokolo get home in time to spend the holidays with his family.

Watch the video below:

SA helps student go home for the holidays

Social media users were gutted by the young man's story and commented:

@Teres had guests:

"Were you able to go home? My son came home with two friends."

@millenmathebula realised:

"If there's something I've learnt, it's that if you ask, South Africa is willing to help if it's for a good cause. God bless everyone."

@Mbuyellow Yellow felt guilty:

"Me watching this knowing that I left a friend at res who has no money to go home, and I also couldn't help."

@Babe Babe😘 offered to help:

"Hi, can I help you? How much do you need for your flight ticket?"

@MS MOHLALA suggested:

"When you go back to res in January, please update us, and we will help you."

@ndamuh😊🤍 opened up:

"Same here. I am left alone at res. I finished writing in November, and I no longer have food."

@Omphy explained:

"We cry every day because of the love we are getting from our TikTok family; this is not just an App; it's a home."

@kleigh said:

"I am following you because I want to live and watch you make it in life."

@TSHEGOFATSO commented:

"Hey, if you're around East London, you can come stay with us."

Student honours school's maintenance man

Briefly News also reported that a learner at Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg showed off his morals and values by giving a man his flowers while he could still smell them. The newly appointed polo captain at the school, Diego Coutinho, amazed Mzansi when he invited Mr Twala, the man who's responsible for the upkeep of the pool, to a prestigious dinner with the team.

Social media users were touched by the young man's kind gesture and showered him with compliments on a Facebook post. Briefly News reached out to Mr Twala to capture his reaction over a quick chat about interacting with the water polo team.

Source: Briefly News