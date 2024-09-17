South Africans could not believe their eyes and ears when they learned about WSU’s student accommodation in the village of Butterworth, Eastern Cape

A lady on TikTok schooled Mzansi and shared a clip of the rare living areas of the university students

Social media users refused to believe that the video was accurate because of how outrageous the accommodation looked

A South African lady outraged Mzansi when she shared WSU’s village-looking student accommodation in a rural area.

South Africans were outraged when a WSU student shared their village-looking student accommodation. Image: @sneziey_nako

The area has homes that resemble abandoned houses in a village located in a poor, remote location.

Mzansi outraged by WSU student accommodation in rural area

The Walter Sisulu University has always been frowned upon by Mzansi citizens, who have ranked it as the rock bottom/ bottom of the barrel of academic institutions in South Africa. The rest of the country teases the university’s students and believes their qualifications are not credible.

In a recent TikTok video, a lady shared a recording of the university’s odd-looking student accommodation, which has a collection of homes that resemble an abandoned village in a remote area. South Africans refused to believe the state of the Butterworth student accommodation that looked nothing like what a modern res of any other institution would look: a building with mini apartments where students get roommates, share a kitchen, and play fun games in the lounge area

The lady shared the clip with the caption:

“We love it because we do not have a choice.”

Mzansi reacts to absurd WSU student accommodation

Social media users were mortified after seeing the WSU Butterworth campus’ student accommodation:

@Sipho Mphozana woulsd make the most out of the experience:

"I would attend the village events."

@Loyd was mind blown:

"Yoh, I thought this was a village. This must be people's houses."

@salathiso confirmed:

"It's true, I go to school there and the yellow house belongs to my friend."

@Envy Mighty Power shared:

"I hate to say this but I live in the yellow house in front of you, I hated it at first but I'm getting used to it."

