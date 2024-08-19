A viral post claiming a stunning home is in Power Park, Soweto, sparked a wave of humorous reactions online

South Africans joked about local landmarks like Bhubesini and Bra Mike's Restaurant, with some reminding others not to trust everything seen on social media

Despite the jokes, many acknowledged that Power Park has its peaceful spots

Mzansi joked about local landmarks like Bhubesini and Bra Mike's Restaurant, with some reminding others not to trust everything seen on social media. Images: @penchiemonaisa.

Source: TikTok

A viral social media post jokingly showed a stunning student accommodation located in Power Park, Soweto, leaving Mzansi stunned.

The original post, shared by a user, playfully suggested that the beautiful home didn't belong in "kasi".

Mzansi, stunned by the amazing accommodation

@penchiemonaisa, posted a video of the stunning residence as a reminder that while online posts can sometimes be misleading, they also bring people together through shared experiences and humour.

The video quickly gained attention, with many South Africans chiming in with their thoughts and jokes:

@Philisiwe Ngwenya, a user on the platform, expressed her mixed feelings about Power Park in Soweto, stating:

"I hate Power Park ngenhliziyo yami yonke. But at least uhlala ngase Bhubesini."

@Boitsepho, another user, commented:

"Real definition of don’t trust everything you see on social media."

@Cyahbonga, joining in the banter, humorously added:

"That's better. Imagine if it was next to Bra Mike's Restaurant and Bar." referencing a popular local hangout.

This might have affected the peaceful image portrayed by the student residence. @Constance Hleza noted:

"At least you next to Ebhubhesini."

In response to the discussion, Problematic_Much seemingly acknowledged that despite the jokes, the area has tranquil spots:

"Power P is quiet and peaceful though."

Cape Town student shows mouldy res room in viral video

Briefly News reported that a young lady unveiled her student accommodation, which was full of moulds, and people were shocked.

The TikTok footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

South Africans reacted to the hun's clip with suggestions as they flooded the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News