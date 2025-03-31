Boni Xaba from the social media account Lifereset with Boni shared with internet users a SANDF member's salary

The person had 18 years of experience, had never received a promotion and was a low-ranking member

Some online users thought the salary was too low for the line of work the person does, while others thought it was better than nothing

People generally expect government workers to earn a decent salary, especially for those tasked with defending their country with their lives.

A content creator left many social media users on both sides of the fence when she revealed the salary of a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

A controversial payslip

Boni Xaba, who regularly posts content showing people's earnings on her TikTok account, shared that the anonymous SANDF member had a low ranking, never received a promotion and had 18 years of experience to their name.

An unimpressed-looking Boni stated that the basic salary was R23 371, overtime was R466, and deductions were R5 101. At the end of the month, the person took home R17 735.

The government employee didn't specify which SANDF branch they worked for, which meant it could be one of the following:

Joint Operations Division

SA Army

SA Air Force

SA Navy

SA Military Health Service

Chaplain Services Division

Defence Reserves

After reading the details on the payslip, Boni said:

"Maybe it's just about serving and just being a serviceman to your country. It's not really about making a lot of money."

SANDF member's salary surprises SA

While some social media users were shocked to see the amount on the payslip, other people on the app thought it was better than nothing.

@efesinho stated in the comment section:

"According to me, that salary is fair. No degree or diploma required, but you earn that much. Let’s have a look at education: The teachers get roughly R22 000, etc."

A disappointed @mohammed_mtimande said:

"Jesus, these people put their lives on the line to protect the country for R17 000. People in the DRC died for R17 000."

@mamoshabi123 told the public:

"There is nothing beautiful than having a salary, and their medical aid is good, unlike being unemployed. We really need to appreciate."

@ausi8167 added in the comments:

"This is so wrong. Soldiers are being underpaid. We are talking about someone risking his or her life for us. This salary needs to be reviewed."

@mahlakoamoremadi shared with app users:

"It also depends on what work you do for the SANDF. A person cannot just be SANDF. There ars a lot of careers within the SANDF."

@derrickg98 wrote to the online community:

"This is better than being unemployed, guys. Let’s focus on the brighter side."

