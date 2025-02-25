Several South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have returned home for treatment

The soldiers suffered injuries during fighting against M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo

South Africans were surprised to hear that two of the soldiers in the DRC were pregnant

Several injured SANDF soldiers returned home for treatment after sustaining injuries in the DRC. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Roberta Ciuccio

GAUTENG – The first group of injured South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have returned home from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but their arrival has caused a stir online.

The soldiers arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force Base on the morning of Tuesday, 25 February 2025, before being transported to the One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

The SANDF soldiers were part of the SANDF contingent deployed to the eastern region of the DRC where they battled M23 rebels. A total of 14 soldiers were killed in the fighting in Eastern DRC.

Soldiers returning home in 2 groups

While the first lot of soldiers have officially returned home, another group is expected to arrive during the week.

South African Defence Force Union (SANDU) spokesperson Pikkie Greeff explained that the second group of soldiers had already boarded buses heading to Rwanda. They will then fly from Kigali to South Africa.

Speaking to News24, Greeff added that he could not confirm the exact number of soldiers returning but was aware that at least three needed urgent or semi-urgent medical attention.

Two soldiers returning home pregnant

While Greeff did not have details about the nature of some of the soldier’s injuries, he did confirm that two of them were pregnant.

" I know that two of the persons are pregnant and some others are coming home for post-care on the medical issues that they had for their injuries and so on," he said.”

The City Press previously reported that 189 soldiers would be returning home for further treatment.

What you need to know about SANDF troops in the DRC

The South African National Defence Union (SANDU) claimed that soldiers were under-resourced

The SANDF has published the names of the 14 soldiers who were killed in the DRC

The SANDF said it was discussing the possibility of withdrawing troops from the DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa officiated the handover of the remains of the 14 SANDF soldiers

Bantu Holomisa and Angie Motshekga delivered contradictory statements about the state of the SANDF

A second group of injured soldiers are expected to return home during the week. Image: Roberta Ciuccio

South Africans raise questions over soldiers’ return

While citizens have been calling for the soldiers to come back home, many on social media raised concerns and queries about some facts.

Social media users were quick to point out that soldiers were allowed to leave through Rwanda, the national allegedly backing M23 rebels, while others questioned how two of the soldiers were pregnant.

@Markosonke1 said:

“Welcome back, comrades. But quick question, can the SANDF confirm if three of them are heavily pregnant? Or is this just another classified military operation we are not supposed to ask about? 🤔”

@ZondiMotha5745 asked:

“So, there are no hospitals in the DRC? Our soldiers get wounded there and then fly back home for treatment. What a way to play with people’s lives.”

@YussoufRwaka added:

“They found a way to evacuate through Rwanda. Okay, now help me understand how they were trapped in a camp by the very same individuals you mentioned. How can this blatant misinformation still be believed?”

@AndrewMigambi stated:

“Imagine an army that has been defeated, with casualties. Yet others are busy getting pregnant in the middle of a battle😳.”

@Umwana_mwana said:

“Hold up. A country that “allegedly trapped” the SANDF soldiers, was the same country that gave them a safe passage home? Make this make sense.”

