The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) published the names of 14 soldiers who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo

A 14th member died from his wounds in hospital after M23 rebels ambushed an SANDF base

South Africans mourned the soldiers and many reiterated the call for the remaining military force to be recalled

JOHANNESBURG — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that the 14th member died in hospital after an M23 ambush killed 13 SANDF members in January 2025. The SANDF released the names of those who fell in battle.

Another SANDF member dies

The SANDF revealed that the 14th died from his injuries in hospital. The soldiers were praised as having displayed extraordinary courage in their confrontation with the M23 rebels who had attacked their base in Sake.

View the X statement with the names here:

What you need to know about the DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 soldiers on a Southern African Development Community peacekeeping mission in the DRC in February 2024

Days later, two soldiers lost their lives during a mortar strike at an SANDF base

The army said its forces are under-resourced after 13 soldiers died during an ambush attack

South Africans mourn them

Netizens saluted the fallen soldiers.

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"Salute to the brave souls who paid the ultimate price in service to a country that often forgets its own. Your sacrifice will not go unnoticed."

Matume asked:

"The pressing question remains: why are they embroiled in a war in the Congo?"

Mr S said:

"May their souls find eternal peace. It seems that nearly all of them are from Limpopo. Heartfelt condolences to their families."

Mbinga Khakhaza said:

"The ultimate sacrifice by these precious souls."

Kgwathama 1890 said:

"We salute our fallen heroes. Their names will forever be engraved in our hearts."

