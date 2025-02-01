SANDF releases the names of 14 soldiers slain by M23 rebels as death toll rises
- The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) published the names of 14 soldiers who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- A 14th member died from his wounds in hospital after M23 rebels ambushed an SANDF base
- South Africans mourned the soldiers and many reiterated the call for the remaining military force to be recalled
JOHANNESBURG — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that the 14th member died in hospital after an M23 ambush killed 13 SANDF members in January 2025. The SANDF released the names of those who fell in battle.
Another SANDF member dies
The SANDF revealed that the 14th died from his injuries in hospital. The soldiers were praised as having displayed extraordinary courage in their confrontation with the M23 rebels who had attacked their base in Sake.
View the X statement with the names here:
What you need to know about the DRC
- President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 soldiers on a Southern African Development Community peacekeeping mission in the DRC in February 2024
- Days later, two soldiers lost their lives during a mortar strike at an SANDF base
- The army said its forces are under-resourced after 13 soldiers died during an ambush attack
South Africans mourn them
Netizens saluted the fallen soldiers.
Ntokozo Masuku said:
"Salute to the brave souls who paid the ultimate price in service to a country that often forgets its own. Your sacrifice will not go unnoticed."
Matume asked:
"The pressing question remains: why are they embroiled in a war in the Congo?"
Mr S said:
"May their souls find eternal peace. It seems that nearly all of them are from Limpopo. Heartfelt condolences to their families."
Mbinga Khakhaza said:
"The ultimate sacrifice by these precious souls."
Kgwathama 1890 said:
"We salute our fallen heroes. Their names will forever be engraved in our hearts."
SANDF clarifies waving white flag
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the SANDF denied that its troops waved a white flag because they surrendered to M23 rebels. This was after a video went viral on social media.
The SANDF noted that it is common wartime practice for the opposite side to wave a white flag to retrieve their dead comrades. Some South Africans refused to believe that the soldiers did not surrender.
