The South African National Defense Force has slammed allegations that SANDF troopers surrendered to M23 rebels

This was after a video of an incident in which a SANDF soldier was seen waving a white flag went viral

The SANDF said that the white flag was raised to allow both sides of the conflict to recover their dead during a truce

SOUTH AFRICA — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has rubbished allegations that its soldiers surrendered to M23 troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A video of the alleged surrender went viral after nine soldiers died in the conflict.

SANDF clears the air

The SANDF posted a statement on its @SANDF_ZA X account refuting a video which went viral of the alleged surrender. The SANDF said that the opposing fighting sides agreed to a truce to recover their dead in the vicinity of the SANDF's base. The truce will also allow SANDF forces to access medical facilities, a common war practice.

What happens in the video?

A video The Insight Factor posted on its @insightfactor X account shows members of the SANDF forces in discussion. One of them is holding a white flag and asks his fellow soldier if the opposing side has also waved a white flag. One of his fellow soldiers agrees. The Insight Factor's caption alleges that the army is without ammunition and surrendered to the M23 rebels in Goma.

What you need to know about the M23 deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 soldiers to assist in combatting the M23 rebels in the Eastern regions of the DRC in 2024

Months later, two soldiers were killed when the M23 forces conducted a mortar attack on a SANDF base

Four more soldiers were killed when the M23 rebels launched a mortar attack near an airport in Goma on 28 January 2025

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens did not believe the SANDF.

Tebogo Koma said:

"We are not kids! Those rules of engagement only apply when sensible parties are at war."

Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng asked:

"Many Congolese forces have surrendered, so why should it be seen as an embarrassment if our own have done the same? They've tried their best, but their lives are more important at this point."

Vincy said:

"Just bring back our soldiers. That's the only statement that will make sense."

Not Satoshi Nakamoto asked:

"Since when is it common practice to raise the white flag to collect the dead?"

Men called Uncle asked:

"Was the temporary ceasefire successful?"

Slain SANDF soldier's family remembers him fondly

In another article, Briefly News reported that the relatives of a slain member of the SANDF said he was a patriot who wanted to be a soldier since he was a child. Calvin Moagi was one of the nine soldiers who lost their lives in the DRC.

Family spokesperson Monageng Moagi said that Calvin was a disciplined and motivated young man. He praised him for being a peacekeeper even in his youth and said his late uncle inspired him to join the army.

