A woman from Middleburg, Mpumalanga, shared the cost of maintenance for a baby on TikTok, which includes clothing

The woman mentioned that it costs between R300 and R1000 to buy clothes for her baby in the post

Other women agreed with her post and suggested that the government should do something about raising the amount allocated for child support

The cost of baby food according to a Mpumalanga woman. @jaylaverne1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A woman from Middleburg, Mpumalanga, has recently taken to TikTok to share the cost of maintenance for a baby before even considering rent. The mother states that it costs between R300 and R1000 to buy her baby clothes in the post, amongst other items.

Middleburg woman says school fees are R1300 per month for her child

She details more child-raising costs, including diapers, wet wipes, bum cream and cereal. You can watch the video below:

Other women agreed with her post

@BetsiQi said:

"Lactogen 1.8kg is R289 now"

@caylinzeiledescho added:

"Rent your responsibility as you are the primary caregiver, also if you cannot afford these expenses give off your primary caregiver rights off to dads "

@Jamie Noah said:

"I get 400 for my baby and 2-year-old and he doesn't understand when I say it won't cover everything"

@Denise Vorster said:

"Waar koop jy lactogen vir R190?? Ek by die verkeerd plekke Dan"

@Abigail Nortje added:

"The government should seriously do something about raising that amount"

@Janine Pinto added:

"The ending did it for me! "

@Chanick Thomas said:

"Yaaassss"

@Marina Kotze said:

"Ek wil net sê sterkte, ek weet dit voel. sit met dieselfde probleem."

