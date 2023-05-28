Hulisani Ravele is rumoured to be married, and South Africans are celebrating her alleged nuptials

Pictures of the media personality dressed in makoti clothes are circulating on various social media platforms

Fans posted messages of congratulations and said the bubbly broadcaster deserved to be happy and loved

Hulisani Ravele is allegedly traditionally married.

Hulisani Ravele is a hot social topic, and people are speculating about her marital status. Mzansi seems convinced that she got traditionally married after photos of her wearing traditional clothes and a blanket were leaked online.

The 36-year-old hinted at a new relationship in October last year and referred to her mystery man as "Kevin Costner" on Instagram, reported ZAlebs.

Hulisani Ravele's lobola ceremony gets SA talking

At this moment, Hulisani has not confirmed the traditional wedding on her socials, but people are celebrating on her behalf.

Fans are rejoicing for the radio and TV presenter, and many said they have been praying for her to find love after her nasty split from Psyfo six years ago.

Former Generations actor Psyfo marries Aamirah

Hulisani was in a relationship with Psyfo for almost a decade. According to TimesLIVE, the actor married Mirah Aamirah in November 2020 and they welcomed their child two years later.

See the pictures going viral on TikTok and Twitter below:

Mzansi congratulates Hulisani on getting married

@kg.m0 said:

"When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen.Congratulations alilililili."

@roxeynhlamu_cee commented:

"I don’t think anything has made me as happy as this. God’s timing is always perfect. Congratulations."

@juvenilersa posted:

"She has been through the most. Congratulations to her."

@user4679514884517 wrote:

"Wow, girl congratulations as a nation we are happy for you."

@bokang_keke shared:

"Never been so happy for someone that doesn't know me. Yoh! Well deserved. God ke bosso!"

@dimakatsoledwaba8 stated:

"Lord knows some of us were praying for her, glory be to God, congratulations."

@user3060922295025 added:

"She's so deserving of this kind of blessing. So very happy for her."

@tsholo_032 commented:

"Tjoo! To think she wasted 10 yrs of her life with somebody. Mxm, congratulations girl."

