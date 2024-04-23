Bacardi singer and dancer Jelly Babie has lost 500K followers on her TikTok account recently

This was after the incident of her insulting a cashier at a certain store not so long ago

Many netizens responded by saying that she had damaged her brand by insulting the cashier

Jelly Babie lost most of her followers on TikTok. Image: @jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

The famous Barcadi dancer and singer Jelly Babie landed herself in hot water after an incident that took place at an unknown grocery store.

Jelly Babie loses 500K followers on TikTok

Pitori queen and the godmother of Barcadi Karabo Khukhu, popularly known as Jelly Babie, became the talk of the town after a trending video of her insulting a cashier went viral on social media.

As a result of that incident, Jelly Babie rubbed many netizens in a bad and negative way, causing her to lose 500K followers on TikTok in less than two days. A Twitter (X) user @AkanimiltonM shared the news of the star losing a whooping amount of followers on their timeline and wrote:

"Jelly babie lost 500k tik tok followers after a video of her insulting a cashier trended."

See the post below:

Netizens reacts to Jelly Babie's fall from grace

Shortly after the news was shared on social media, many netizens responded to her fall and her losing followers. See some of the reactions below:

De_Platinum_ wrote:

"The only people following her RN are the ones who lost their tiktok accounts."

@KaizerBeatZ_ said:

"She ruined her brand. This is a clear reminder that no matter how successful or rich you become, always humble yourself. God gives and he takes."

@idressforimage responded:

"We must do more, let’s keep unfollowing her."

@ishy_msipa replied:

"She forgot that her fans are not rich people but ordinary people and by belittling that cashier she was indirectly belittling every ordinary person...so she insulted her own fans."

@BeeCeeForty5 commented:

"She could have avoided the situation, i really liked her and wanted her to win now i don't know."

@OrapelengM_ mentioned:

"She should be cancelled actually she’s such a vile human being."

