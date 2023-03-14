Vusi Ma R5 was buried on February 5, 2023, yet pictures of his grave being destroyed and burned by unknown people have made the rounds on Twitter

The late Bacardi musician was laid to rest in Mabopane, Tshwane after reports confirmed he was shot outside a tavern in Soshanguve

Reacting to the vandalised grave photos, peeps said Vusi Ma R5 deserves to be treated with respect, especially now that he's in his last resting place

It has only been one month and 12 days since Barcadi music star Vusi Ma R5 passed away, but news reports have alleged that his grave was burned and vandalised.

'Bacardi' hitmaker Vusi Ma R5's grave was burned after his burial on February 5, 2023. @MDNnewss and @VusiR5

According to IOL, Ma R5, whose real name is Itumeleng Mosoeu, was gunned down outside a popular tavern in Soshanguve. On February 5, he was buried in Mabopane, Tshwane reports The South African.

Pictures of Vusi Ma R5's vandalised and burned grave trends

Vusi's enemies seem to have followed him to his grave, as @MDNnewss posted two photos showing the late musician's grave vandalised and burned.

This act raised more suspicions about the Tse Nnyane hitmaker's cause of death. When Vusi's death was made public, News24 reported that his family and management didn't reveal what ended his life, but police confirmed he was fatally shot.

Twitter users shocked by Vusi Ma R5's grave being vandalised

Peeps were taken aback by the awful situation and lambasted everyone who did not ensure that Ma R5's tomb was secure.

@MhlenjaneSwele said:

"Vusi Ma R5 played important role in Bacardi Music Industry. His music still played in townships, especially that Mixset of Dj Mutsi _Session 22. Why is he not buried at one of those secured cemeteries like other artists like Mandoza, AKA etc? RIP King"

@JxstJay002 posted:

"This is exactly why people prefer private funerals."

@Thendo_Khae_ shared:

"Even in death, there's no rest."

@KhumaloDanica posted:

"The man is already dead but that's not enough for his enemies. Yoh, people are vile shame."

