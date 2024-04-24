Skeem Saam actor Macks Papo dazzled guests at a wedding with his energetic Pedi traditional dance

The TikTok video capturing Papo's dance moves racked up over 200,000 views, leaving fans amazed by his talent beyond his soapie character

Viewers took to the comments section to praise Papo's dance skills and share lighthearted remarks about his popular role as Marothi Maphutuma

Macks Papo's traditional dance performance went TikTok viral. Image: @macks.papo

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam star Macks Papo stole the spotlight at a wedding with a performance of a Pedi traditional dance.

Macks Papo's dance skills shine

As the music played, Papo's agility and grace on the dance floor left guests in awe. The performance was posted on TikTok by @_kkphotography. It showed a different side of the soapie star.

Mzansi amazed by Papo's moves

Papo's dance quickly amassed thousands of views on the platform. Fans of the actor were surprised to see him outside of his iconic role as Marothi Maphutuma.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Macks Papo

Many flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Papo's dance moves. Some Skeem Saam viewers posted light-hearted remarks about his onscreen persona.

@Zeenhle said:

"Bathong Marothi Maphuthuma. "

@LeeMore mentioned:

"Marothi ever since Rachel left, ga dire mzala. "

@user10111998274 stated:

"Lovely! I hope people stop saying Pedi people don't have cultural dances. ❤️"

@Dnatal wrote:

"This just made me smile. As a pedi for me this is beautiful to watch."

@rapootshumane asked:

"Ke dinaka tsa Bopedi?"

@glitch_out wrote:

"Lenna tlo gelang Marothi. Kemo Pedi wa nnete. ✊❤"

@ms_lee.m commented:

"Banna Maroti kante his busy dancing Pedi tradition while we are waiting for him ko Skeem Saam."

@ntombiyavalambyam joked:

"Marothi is busy dancing and Kwaito onyaka tshelete kua. "

@Theding0 asked:

"Marothi kgane you left Skeem Saam' go bina dinaka? "

Hungani Ndlovu flexes his dance moves

In a similar article, Briefly News reported actor Hungani Ndlovu left many netizens entertained after he shared a snippet of himself dancing.

The Skeem Saam star and his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, shared their vacation moments on Instagram. Hungani showed off his dance moves on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News