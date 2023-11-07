Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu showed off his dance moves in a video he posted on Instagram

In the video, Hunagni Ndlovu is seen dancing in the rain while listening to Chris Brown's song

Social media users praised and complimented the actor, and some said his moves were stunning

Actor Hungani Ndlovu showed off his dance moves in a video on Instagram. Image: @hunganindlovu

Actor Hungani Ndlovu left many netizens entertained after he shared a snippet of himself dancing.

Hungani Ndlovu flexes his dance moves in the rain

Recently, the Skeem Saam star and his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, shared their vacation moments on Instagram.

The actor also made headlines after he and his wife lived it up in Paris.

Hungani showed off his dance moves on his Instagram page. The actor is seen in the clip dancing in the rain and listening to one of Chris Brown's songs. He captioned the pic:

"Nobody: Rain Me: Let’s go dance. AirPods: Nah, fam."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi compliments his dance moves

Shortly after Ndlovu shared the video on Instagram, his celeb followers and his netizens complimented his dance moves, and others joked about him dancing in the rain. See some of the comments below:

clementmaosa complimented:

"It’s giving Chris Breezy."

ellona_bolotina said:

"I was crossing my fingers for those airpods. OMG. It's giving Chris Brown sana."

miss_sandows joked:

"Content will finish us. Please- I’m not nursing anybody back to health."

lesoiti_xlm praised:

"The drip is dripping."

clouie_ms mentioned:

"You are talented."

terrence_ispeak wrote:

"You sure you aren’t the dancer on the Backstage intro."

tsotetsimizdee responded:

"It’s giving step up."

'Skeem Saam' fans praise Hungani Ndlovu as the show hits 5 million views after his debut: "They deserve it"

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that actor Hungani Ndlovu is the talk of the town currently, as news broke that Skeem Saam remains the second most-watched local drama in South Africa.

After the news was broken on the streets of Twitter by social media influencer and Entertainment Commentator Jabulani Macdonald, fans and followers were truly happy for the show and Hungani Ndlovu.

