Ghana says it will evacuate about 300 citizens from South Africa after issuing safety warnings linked to recent protests targeting foreign nationals

The move comes as authorities in South Africa dismiss claims of widespread attacks, calling circulating videos misleading and describing incidents as isolated criminal acts

Several African countries have since urged their citizens to exercise caution amid rising tensions over undocumented migration and public protests

Ghana Foreign Minister Ablakwa (left) and anti-illegal immigration protesters (right). Images: @ZaNewsFlash/X and Tetiana DZHAFAROVA

Source: Getty Images

AFRICA — Ghana says it will evacuate about 300 of its citizens from South Africa following recent protests targeting foreign nationals.

According to the BBC, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, that the evacuation was approved by Ghana’s president and would be carried out “immediately”.

He said the affected citizens had registered at the Ghanaian embassy in Pretoria after the foreign ministry issued an advisory linked to reports of xenophobic attacks.

Protests call for the deportation of illegal immigrants

The protests have drawn thousands of South Africans calling for the deportation of undocumented migrants, arguing that illegal immigration affects jobs, housing, and crime.

On Tuesday, Ghana’s embassy urged its citizens to remain cautious, avoid public gatherings, and close shops or businesses in Durban ahead of a planned protest.

Other African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe, have also issued warnings to their citizens in South Africa.

Ghana and Nigeria have summoned South African diplomats over concerns about the alleged mistreatment of their nationals, while Ghana has also raised the issue with the African Union, calling it a “serious risk” to African citizens.

South Africa rejected claims of foreigners being targeted

South African authorities rejected claims that foreigners were being attacked, saying widely shared videos on social media were fake.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also addressed the situation on Monday, saying recent protests and criminal acts against foreign nationals were not government policy. He described them as “isolated acts of criminality”.

He added that South Africa would continue to regulate migration, secure borders and enforce its laws.

UN weighs in on the protests in South Africa

In related news, the United Nations has stepped into the spotlight on South Africa’s escalating xenophobia crisis, adding its voice to growing concern over tensions in KwaZulu-Natal that have gripped national headlines. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has raised serious concerns over reports of xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal, while relaying a Freedom Day message to South Africa on 27 April 2026. He emphasised that violence, vigilantism and any form of hate speech have no place in a democratic society built on the rule of law and respect for human rights.

KZN leaders meet over protests

Previously, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli and senior provincial leaders met with March and March organisers in Durban on Friday as concerns rise over ongoing protests linked to illegal immigration and recent unrest in the Durban CBD. The high-level meeting took place at the Premier’s Office in Durban on 08 May 2026 and included KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was joined by leaders of the anti-illegal immigration protests, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as ‘Phakelamthakathi’.

Source: Briefly News