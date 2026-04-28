The United Nations, led by Secretary-General António Guterres, has condemned rising xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal

His remarks come as tensions involving foreign nationals continue to dominate headlines across South Africa

The South African Ministry of Police has strongly condemned any violence against foreign nationals living in the country

Amid the growing tensions, the Human Rights Association shared with Briefly News a troubling case involving the death of a Ghanaian national in South Africa

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over reports of xenophobic attacks in KZN. Image: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

The United Nations has stepped into the spotlight on South Africa’s escalating xenophobia crisis, adding its voice to growing concern over tensions in KwaZulu-Natal that have gripped national headlines.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has raised serious concerns over reports of xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal, while relaying a Freedom Day message to South Africa on 27 April 2026

What did the UN Secretary say?

In a statement, Guterres strongly condemned criminal acts by individuals accused of inciting violence and taking advantage of difficult socio-economic conditions.

He emphasised that violence, vigilantism and any form of hate speech have no place in a democratic society built on the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Guterres further reflected on South Africa’s history, noting that the fight against apartheid was supported by global and African solidarity. He added that the nation’s growth has long been shaped by contributions from people across the continent and beyond.

While acknowledging ongoing socio-economic challenges, he stressed that any concerns must be addressed lawfully and without discrimination.

The remarks come after reports that Ghanaian nationals and other African migrants were targeted in parts of the province due to their immigration status.

Human Rights Association raises flag on a Ghanaian death in SA

Amid the growing tensions, the Human Rights Association (HRA) has raised alarm over a separate but troubling case involving a Ghanaian national.

HRA Chairman Saad Kassis-Mohamed has called for a full, independent and cross-jurisdictional investigation into the death of 25-year-old Ghanaian graduate, Israel Ashitei Kamoah, who died in South Africa on 30 March 2026, just five days after arriving in the country.

According to the HRA, Ashitei Kamoah was recruited for the trip by a woman who allegedly managed all his travel arrangements and instructed him to keep the journey secret. A day before his death, he reportedly sent his cousin the woman’s details, stating she should be held accountable if anything happened to him.

Further raising concern, an examination conducted in Ghana at the LEKMA Mortuary allegedly found that his heart, lungs and liver were missing. CCTV footage is also said to show him being forcibly removed against his will, while a South African post-mortem concluded that he died by suicide.

Initial investigations in Ghana were closed after the woman was questioned and released. However, the family has since escalated the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The HRA has indicated it will also engage United Nations Special Rapporteurs, including those responsible for investigating extrajudicial killings and human trafficking.

SA government condemns xenophobic attacks

The South African government, including the Ministry of Police, denounced the attacks, stating they go against the core values underpinning the country’s democracy. In a firm statement, the Ministry of Police said the attacks are unlawful and directly contradict the democratic values of dignity, equality, and human rights. The ministry emphasised that South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law, warning that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands. SAPS has been instructed to act decisively against perpetrators of xenophobic violence, looting, and intimidation.

SA authorities are dealing with escalating xenophobic tensions in KZN. Image: Mujahid Saffodien/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghana calls for South Africa to deal with the xenophobic attacks

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ghana summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, following reports of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians. The meeting took place on Thursday, April 23. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the government is worried about the safety of its citizens living in South Africa. Ghana has now lodged an official protest with the government, asking South African authorities to act quickly, protect foreigners, and make sure such incidents do not happen again.

Source: Briefly News