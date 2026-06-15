Social media revisited Nozipho Ntshangase's marriage and the scandals surrounding it following the immense popularity of Netflix's hit series, The Polygamist

Viewers couldn't help but compare the former reality TV star's ex-husband to the show's protagonist, Jonasi Gomora, recalling how he and Ntshangase's marriage fell apart through similar patterns, right in front of people's eyes

Many fans of the show noted how it seems to reenact real-life scenarios involving public figures, and praised the author and directors for their attention to detail

'The Polygamist' viewers revisited Nozipho Ntshangase's marriage. Images: visse_ss/ Twitter, sdumo.mtshali/ Instagram sanelenkosiii/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Mzansi’s social media streets have been completely hijacked by Netflix’s gripping new series, The Polygamist. As viewers binge-watched the drama unfold on screen, the timeline quickly turned into a massive therapy session, with thousands claiming that Sdumo Mthali’s character hit far too close to home.

For many, the toxic protagonist reminded them of people they knew in their personal lives, or individuals moving in elite celebrity circles. But it didn't take long for the internet to point fingers at one specific real-life scenario that gripped the nation just a few years ago.

On 13 June 2026, the discussion took an explosive turn when X user @officialtwinny took to their timeline to share pictures of Nozipho Ntshangase's ex-husband, Zola.

In one of the shared images, the businessman is seen posing happily with his new, considerably younger bride at their wedding. In another, he affectionately holds his and Nozipho's infant twins in his arms.

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The user captioned the post with "Jonasi," accompanied by a broken-hearted emoji. The post acted as a lightning rod, igniting a fiery and deeply emotional discussion in the comment section about Zola's past actions while married to his ex-wife.

Online users compared Nozipho Ntshangase's marriage and ex-husband Zola to Sdumo Mtshali's character on 'The Polygamist.' Images: sanelenkosiii/ Twitter, sdumo.mtshali/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The former couple's marriage originally became a major national talking point back in 2024. At the time, shocking footage from a heated standoff between the businessman and his family surfaced online. The viral video showed Zola furiously lashing out at his wife, their domestic helper, and their children simply because they were trying to prevent him from leaving the house.

It was later exposed that Zola had been secretly dating a younger woman while still fully committed to his marriage with Nozipho, even going as far as initiating the processes to make the younger mistress his official second wife. Refusing to tolerate the blatant disrespect, Nozipho chose her peace and courageously walked away from the budding polygamous structure before she could be crowned its traditional matriarch.

In the comment section, users wasted no time referencing the former couple's troubled history and the traumatic incidents that played out so publicly. Many agreed that The Polygamist had succeeded because it didn't just invent drama; it accurately captured the exact, painful reality that many public figures have lived through.

See the viral post below.

Social media discusses Nozipho Ntshangase's marriage

Viewers revisited some of the tense situations that played out in the former Mommy Club star's marriage.

Lebogang_ML recalled:

"That scene where he wanted to beat his family!"

dlamini_ay79821 said:

"The scene where Jocy was begging Jo not to go reminded me of this guy."

spicegirlll_ compared notes:

"This is crazy because he also hid his eldest daughter from his ex-wife until she found out when she was almost a teenager, had twins and apparently started cheating after the lady gave birth to their lastborn son. He also went and married another woman."

MsMock_ referenced the family standoff:

"The daughter who was crying when her dad was so mad that they took the car keys, and he couldn’t go to his Maria. This is a true story."

NtseiSky reacted:

"This show did feel a little too close to this, especially Joyce being an influencer caring for a lot of kids."

Ratile Mabitsela triggered by The Polygamist

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Ratile Mabitsela's emotional reaction to the new Netflix hit series, The Polygamist.

The reality TV star and mother of three was apparently triggered and shared an emotional video of herself, seemingly reflecting on her tumultuous past.

Source: Briefly News