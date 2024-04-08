Nozipho Ntshangase recently went on Instagram live and expressed her gratitude to her fans

The reality TV star thanked her supporters who showed concern amid her marriage woes

The Mommy Club star's husband, Zola Ntshangase, confirmed that he has opted to take a second wife

Nozipho Ntshangase has opened up to her supporters regarding her state of mind after a viral video of her and her husband, Zola Ntshangase, arguing in front of their children.

Nozipho Ntshangase opened up about her state of mind amid her marriage woes with Zola Ntshangase. Image: @simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Nozipho sends special message to supporters

Reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase recently went on Instagram live to express her gratitude to her supporters.

The Mommy Club star's marriage woes were aired out after a viral video of her and her husband, Zola Ntshangase, arguing in front of their children.

Nozipho noted the love and support her fans showed her. In a video shared by entertainment reporter Musa Khawula, Nozipho sent a special message.

"Thank you for reaching out guy, and thank you for checking in [on me.] Thank you for your prayers, for sending your love to my family and to my kids. I am alive, God is good, my kids are okay. Thank you guys, I hope you do to others what you did to me."

Zola Ntshangase confirms taking second wife.

Nozipho's husband, Zola Ntshangase, confirmed that he has indeed decided to take a second wife. In a statement, Zola said he has paid lobola for Misokuhle and has asked people to not speak ill of her.

"I wish to confirm the rumours...The disparaging remarks levelled at Misokuhle are tantamount to an unfair treatment that is characterised by abuse and stigmatisation. Such acts lead to gender-based violence, which unfortunately is disproportionally directed towards women within the context of South African society.“

Mzansi reacts to Nozipho's video

Peeps commend Nozipho's calm aura even in the middle of the drama in her marriage.

@Ketso28 said:

"Her eyes? Her eye bags? Grieving a failing marriage can truly break a person shame. I hope she finds healing and peace. Yho."

@bchinyakata shared:

"She should stay away from social media and work her things out in private."

@JustMeka observed:

"He’s literally sucked the life out of her."

@realnickjgood added:

"There’s something genuinely likeable about her. Even in the midst of a storm she still projects a calm aura."

Sello Maake KaNcube loses more than just marriage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sello Maake kaNcube has reportedly lost out on an endorsement with Budget Insurance.

The actor also reportedly will be scrapped from the television series Championships. There were divorce rumours regarding him and wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News