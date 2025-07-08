South African popular local designer Khosi Nkosi has collaborated again with OMODA

The luxurious car brand partnered with the designer for their 2025 campaign, Ndlovukazi

OMODA's PR team shared with Briefly News that this debut was for their new car, C7, which was unveiled at Hollywoodbets Durban July

Khosi Nkosi reunites with the luxurious car brand, OMODA. Image: @khosinkosi @citizenonline

Source: UGC

Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025 has passed, and the luxurious car brand, OMODA, made an exciting announcement at the star-studded event this past weekend.

Sharing with Briefly News, OMODA revealed that they have partnered again with the South African local fashion designer, Khosi Nkosi, for their new campaign, Ndlovukazi.

In 2024, they collaborated with the fashion designer for their campaign, Nkosazana. Just months before, actress Nomzamo Mbatha walked for Khosi Nkosi at the Milan Fashion Week runway.

OMODA PR team shared with the publication that they reunited with Khosi for their all-new OMODA C7, which was debuted publicly at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025.

What you need to know about the Ndlovukazi campaign

Brand and Marketing Manager at OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, Shannon Gahagan, shared with Briefly News some insight about this year's campaign in collaboration with Khosi Nkosi.

"The Ndlovukazi wrap is more than a fashion moment or vehicle unveiling. It’s a meeting of culture, creativity, and modern design, brought together by two brands that continue to challenge convention and celebrate progress in their own ways," Gahagan said.

Khosi Nkosi also shared with the publication her excitement regarding this partnership.

She said:

"The OMODA X Khosi Nkosi collaboration is the perfect platform to reflect on the rich tapestry of our history. Our power lies in honouring our cultural heritage and drawing strength from our roots. With Ndlovukazi symbolising the evolution of Nkosazane, this collaboration is a celebration of identity and a reminder of where true strength comes from."

A look at the all-new OMODA C7. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

A look at LootLove’s luxury SUV: OMODA C9

As OMODA unveiled their new car model, Briefly News previously reported that the Metro FM host LootLove drives the futuristic OMODA C9 is a bold new SUV that’s turning heads with its sleek design and ultra-luxurious interior. Think sharp LED headlights, floating screens, and serious road presence. When the C9 cruises down the road, it gives nothing but boss vibes.

LootLove’s luxe OMODA C9 may be out of budget for many, but you can still channel her high-end style with more affordable SUV alternatives. The used OMODA C5 offers a similar futuristic design at around R408K, the JAECOO J7 brings Range Rover vibes for R540K, and the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro keeps it trendy and feature-packed for just R294K — proving you can drive like a celeb without spending like one.

K.O, Quincy Mojela and Neo Nontso among top SA A-Listers joining Volvo as brand ambassadors

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South African content creators are getting the recognition they deserve from top brands, and we love to see it. Award-winning rapper K.O, TikTok star Quincy Mojela, content creator Neo Nontso, and two others have inked a juicy deal with Volvo.

Volvo has always been committed to working with local stars. The company has worked with celebrities such as actress Jessica Nkosi, YouTuber Lasizwe, and former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Volvo shared details about their partnership with some of the top celebrities in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News