Nomzamo Mbatha stole the show at Milan Fashion Week, which commenced on 25 February in Italy

The Shaka iLembe actress walked the runway for South African fashion company Khosi Nkosi

Mbatha reminisced about her very first modelling stint with the couture company, which started 10 years ago

Milan Fashion Week concluded on 3 March 2025. Reminiscing about her time at the prestigious event, Nomzamo Mbatha shared some breathtaking snaps taken at Lake Como, Italy.

Nomzamo Mbatha walked the Milan Fashion Week runway. Image: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns at Milan Fashion Week

The talented Shaka iLembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha walked for the South African fashion couture company Khosi Nkosi. Fashion week commenced on 25 February and recently ended this week.

Walking the runway, Nomzamo wore a beautiful ensemble from the fashion house's collaboration with African Bank, the Legacy Collection. Sharing some of the snaps, Khosi said this line celebrated culture and the diverse nation of Mzansi.

"We are proud to dedicate this collection to the beautiful country of South Africa. Filled with a rich tapestry of historical moments and cultural significance, this collection aims to celebrate the unique heritage of South Africa and pay homage to its extraordinary journey. Africa to the World. In South Africa our land."

Nomzamo on Khosi Nkosi partnership, which started 10 years ago

This partnership started 10 years ago when Nomzamo Mbatha donned a yellow gown for her debut Khosi Nkosi runway stint.

A decade later, Nomazmo looked ravishing at Milan Fashion Week, and she said this moment is one to remember.

"No limits - just the sky... Moments to remember. To see how far you’ve come, take a look back at the last images in yellow, which are from about 10 years ago when it all began.

"Khosi Nkosi gave me my first couple of red carpet moments as a budding actress coming into my own. My first experience on a ramp, and now here we are. Oh, the places you will go!" she exclaimed.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha modelled for Khosi Nkosi 10 years ago. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Mbatha is returning to the screens on June 2025 when Shaka iLembe returns for the second season. Check out Nomzamo Mbatha's post on Instagram below:

Fans gush over Nomzamo Mbatha and Khosi Nkosi

Netizens are extremely proud of the South African personalities for showcasing the country's talent on the world stage.

your_favourite_bee laughed:

"You’d win the Period challenge."

nhlanhla_mchunu said:

"Frame one? Oh, I’d never sit down."

thanda_masinga asked:

"When have you seen a woman so stunning? Her face is stunning and her body is on point."

jesssicaeason gushed:

"OMG! This first shot!!!! They’re all stunning but that one blew me away boo!"

zizotshwete said:

"Major congrats to you all on this amazing partnership. Stay shining @khosinkosi. She looks beautiful, and African bank fit is fire."

bassie joked:

"African Bank employees, please share your uniform. You can't slay alone."

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns with David Beckham

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha attended the World Economic Forum alongside global stars like David Beckham.

The actress continues to shine on the global stage, and social media users praised her achievements, with some joking about her proximity to Beckham,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News